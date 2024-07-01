Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "His Face Says It All": Jason Kelce Shocks Eagles Fan at Taylor Swift Concert "Jason Kelce is America’s sweetheart." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 1 2024, Published 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @philadelphiaeagles

If you’re looking for a daily dose of heartwarming viral content (unless you're a Cowboys fan), the Philadelphia Eagles’ official TikTok account (@philadelphiaeagles) has you covered. The account recently posted an adorable video titled "His face says it all," which has already racked up a hefty 12.3 million views.

Article continues below advertisement

The video captured an encounter between a young fan and his hero, Jason Kelce, at a Taylor Swift concert, and it's a shoo-in (again, unless you're a Cowboys fan) to make you smile. The video starts with camera phone footage of fans milling about outside a Taylor Swift concert.

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

The text overlay reads, "Imagine wearing a Jason Kelce jersey to the Taylor Swift concert only to get approached by Jason Kelce." The clip shows Jason Kelce, the beloved Eagles center, sweetly tapping a young man on the shoulder.

The fan, identified as Aiden Walker (@allthingsfootball127), is visibly shocked as he turns around to see his idol. Jason shakes his hand and takes a picture with him, leaving Aiden with his jaw on the floor with joy.

Article continues below advertisement

Aiden himself had the top comment on the video, exclaiming, "Bro it's me." Another user captured the collective sentiment perfectly, writing, "That kid's face is the definition of star-struck! Love this for him!"

Article continues below advertisement

The comments section was flooded with praise for Jason and the Kelce family. One user gushed, "Jason Kelce is just a RAD human being! Love their whole family," while another proclaimed, "Jason Kelce is America’s sweetheart and nothing you say could convince me otherwise."

Source: TikTok | @philadelphiaeagles

Article continues below advertisement

The Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis, are no strangers to the spotlight.

Whether it's Travis's high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift or their shared humanitarian efforts, the Kelce family has captured the hearts of Philadelphia, Kansas City, and beyond.

Both Jason and Travis Kelce have made significant contributions to their communities through various acts of kindness and charitable foundations. Travis founded "Eighty-Seven & Running" in 2015, supporting underserved youth by developing critical life skills. One of his notable projects includes transforming an abandoned Kansas City muffler shop into a state-of-the-art STEM lab.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @philadelphiaeagles

Jason, on the other hand, launched "(Be)Philly" in 2022, which focuses on improving the lives of Philadelphia's youth by providing resources and opportunities. According to the organization's website: "(Be)Philly provides financial support and increased visibility to charitable organizations with a proven track record of improving the academic and economic outcomes of students in the Philadelphia public schools."

Article continues below advertisement

The Kelce brothers have also used their talents for charitable causes. Jason, along with his Eagles teammates, recorded the album "A Philly Special Christmas," with proceeds also going to charitable organizations. Travis even contributed to the second edition of the album, showcasing their talents not just for the sport of football but for creative philanthropic efforts.

Source: TikTok | @philadelphiaeagles

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond their philanthropy, the Kelce brothers are known for their genuine interactions with fans. Travis is known to frequently engage with fans during public appearances and is often seen signing autographs. Their down-to-earth attitudes and chill demeanor have made them fan favorites on and off the field.

Jason Kelce’s sweet gesture at the Taylor Swift concert is just another example of the Kelce family's commitment to making a positive impact, one fan at a time. So, cheers to Aiden for his unforgettable encounter and to Jason for being the stand-up guy many football fans applaud him for being and have come to love.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @philadelphiaeagles