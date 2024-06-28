Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Wedding Guests Ignore No-Child Policy, Their Kids "Ruin" the Wedding: “Bride’s Dress Caught Fire” "Parents HAVE TO stop acting like their kids are the exception to any rules they come across." By Mustafa Gatollari Jun. 28 2024, Published 1:58 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @nickfromohio; Getty Images

"Please make sure that you read your wedding invitation card," says a TikToker named Nick (@nickfromohio),who previously went viral after detailing a bizarre encounter he had on a flight with someone who got so angry he didn't switch seats with him that the man was willing to throw hands as a result.

Nick's latest upload isn't about commuting, not unless you count marriage as a one-way ticket to hell (or heaven). In his video, the man went on to detail how he attended a wedding that had "parts" of it "ruined" by kids some folks thought were OK to bring.

He urges folks who are invited to weddings to ensure that they're reading all of the necessary and requisite information on the invitation to know whether or not they're allowed a plus-one to the festivities. The TikToker went on to say that he was at a "black tie wedding" and that "two people" decided to break this rule, bringing their young children to the celebration — despite the invitation clearly asking adults to leave their kids home.

"Literally ruining it," he says of the kids' behavior at the wedding. "If you read the card you would have seen it said 'please no young children.' But they wanted to anyway because they were close with the bride and the broom?" he asks, before explaining that they weren't: "No, they were sitting at the table just before me and I was all the way in the back because I barely knew the bride and groom," Nick explained.

Nick said that the parents should have just "tried harder" to find a babysitter if they couldn't get one so they could enjoy themselves at the wedding and honor the bride and groom's request, or they just shouldn't have gone in the first place if they were unable to get someone else to watch their kids for them.

So how did one of these kids "ruin" the wedding? Nick referenced the first song that the bride and groom danced to, which was an "upbeat" track that a child wanted to dance to. Nick said it was evident that the kid was attempting to wriggle free from the table and get on the floor to bust a move.

Source: TikTok | @nickfromohio

However the mom was too preoccupied with trying to take a video of the dance to properly restrain her kid from doing so, stating that when the bride and groom noticed, they engaged in "awkward" laughing that indicated they were waiting for someone else to "pull their child away."

Ultimately, the kid's mom didn't go and get the kid, but rather the "bride's mother" instead, so as to preserve the special "moment" between the newly married bride and groom. This moment mattered so much to the bride and groom that "they restarted the song," Nick says, which was "very, very awkward."

The wasn't the end of it, however, Nick says: "And then, at the very end of the night, people like to do a sparkler send-off. It's something common that I've seen happen more often — people lie in a row, you get sparklers, and you light them, and they'll run down and they'll kiss in the middle."

Unfortunately, according to Nick, the sparkler send-off didn't go as smoothly as it could have, as one of the kids "was kind of panicked by all the flames."

The TikToker continued, "Maybe he didn't like it because he's a young child, probably sensory overloaded ... so he's holding a sparkler out and and as the bride and groom run by they stop right in front of him and what does he decide to do? 'Oh I'm gonna stick it out and try and touch them.'"

According to Nick, the young kid attempted to touch the bottom of the bride's dress with the sparkler: "Yep, you heard it right, the bottom of the bride's dress." As a result, the child caught the woman's dress on fire, but Nick says that "thankfully there was a bucket of water right by" that was supposed to be used to properly dispose of the sparklers once the moment was done.

However, because this wouldn't occur to a child, Nick says that the kid ended up tossing the sparkler instead onto the grass. Which people didn't initially notice because everyone was tending to the "bride's dress." The sparkler ended up scorching the grass, which also caught fire. Nick says it was "quickly put out" and wasn't a "big deal" but the children who were brought to the wedding nearly burned the bride alive, set fire to the venue, and ruined the first dance between bride and groom.

Toward the end of his video, Nick states that while he doesn't know "much about weddings," he does know that his mother still has her wedding dress and that he can't imagine the bride is very happy with how things transpired on her special day.

Numerous people who responded to Nick's TikTok stated that they experienced second-hand anger on behalf of the bride after hearing his video. "I'm so mad and it wasn't even my wedding," one person said. Another quipped: "Weddings literally need bouncers these days." While someone else thought that the couple most certainly did read the card but that they weren't concerned with following the bride and groom's wishes: "They read the card ... they didn’t care."