Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Learns in Real Time That Her BF Is Cheating After Spotting Unfamiliar Shampoo in His Shower "Girl … he cant even think of a lie. Sending prayers" By Mustafa Gatollari Jun. 28 2024, Published 3:36 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @remingtonsmomm

If you're going to be a player, then you've got to know the game. This includes knowing how to cover your tracks. Leaving behind someone else's toiletries/beauty products at your place for the other person that you're romantically involved with is definitely not a good demonstration of covering your tracks.

Article continues below advertisement

Which is exactly what TikToker @remingtonsmomm came face-to-face with in a viral TikTok she posted to the popular social media app. "When you go to put your things in his shower & these are not yours..." she writes in a text overlay of the video, in which you can see her asking her significant other about if she can throw away the "other female's hair stuff" she spotted in his shower.

The man can immediately be heard saying from off-camera, "That's not what that is, but yeah you can dispose of them." She adds in another text overlay that she did, indeed, "throw it away (respectfully)," as she records her feet while she walks into the bathroom.

Article continues below advertisement

"She was just here ... can't even think of her name," the man says in what sounds like a reference to who the products belong to. "Well does she want it back?" the TikToker asks. "Yeah ... no, don't throw it away, just set it in there," he says. "OK," she replies, holding the two small pink bottles as the man can be heard murmuring something off-camera about someone taking a shower in his place.

Article continues below advertisement

"She takes a shower here every Thursday?" the woman recording the video asks, laughing before she walks out of the bathroom and unenthusiastically acknowledges what he's telling her. The content creator asks in a caption for the video: "Genuinely wondering if men think women are this gullible…? Sophie in Boston I threw away shampoo, I’m sorry."

In a follow-up video, she highlights more of what the interior of the shower looks like, and differentiates between what her stuff is and what the other woman's products are. "What the f--- is this?" she asks, holding up a little container of amber-colored liquid to the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

What's seemingly very surprising to her was the fact that she herself had "left all this stuff here," referencing a bunch of her own toiletries and a hair curler on the counter. So if he did bring another woman into his place, she must think to herself that there was no way the other woman didn't see it. Which means the other woman either didn't care that he was cheating or she was brought there under false pretenses.

Article continues below advertisement

The TikToker opts to put her stuff away, cracking open one of the drawers beneath the bathroom sink, but then notices something that catches her attention — a box of tampons, but they aren't the brand she purchases. The TikToker then checks the bathroom trash can, to reveal what looks like cans of La Croix that she says also don't belong to her.

Even though it looks like she was able to get all of the information she needed from the toiletries/beauty products in the bathroom, along with the trash can near the toilet, she decided in another video to go and take a gander at the dude's Apple Watch, as she wrote it "tell[s] all secrets." The text conversation between the woman in question, Sophie, and the TikToker's man is as follows, which @remingtonsmomm shows on camera as scrolls through it.

Article continues below advertisement

Sophie: If you still want me to come to California after Hilton head I'll book the flight. Man: Yes Sophia: Okay After scrolling up, another message from the woman reads: "I had a s----- day at work. I miss you. You didn't say good night last night. I know we both have our own lives and I'm just being a clingy psychopath and I'm sorry."

Article continues below advertisement

The man responded to the woman's comment: "Well we want the same things!!" The TikToker quips in another on-screen caption that the reason why he wasn't able to say goodnight to here was because he was preoccupied ... with her.

The TikToker scrolling through more of the conversation, where you can see they exchange texts about missing each other, along with a remark from Sophie telling him that he got her "hooked on ginger ale," something the TikToker notes she actually got him hooked on. As she scrolled up even further she confirms that the two of them were "sleeping" together after the other woman references "gentle sex" and the fact that she has "handprints" on her legs.

Article continues below advertisement

After she reads through more messages, the video then abruptly cuts to her sifting through her clothes. A suitcase filled with clothes rests on the floor. "Planning my escape," she says as she hovers a thumbs-up sign over her luggage.

Article continues below advertisement

She records her "escape" from the man's house, who she refers to as "Rog" before showing off a glass of booze into the camera. "Obviously I'm drinking because f--- you big dog, f--- you Rog," she states as she extends a middle finger while standing in front of a mirror before heading back into the bathroom.

"I had all of my makeup, like, my brushes, like ... I had them in these cups, I just put literally everything in bags," she says, highlighting how she packed everything away to leave the man's home. "I took everything out of the shower, gonna leave this hairbrush here because f--- you Sophie and here's my DNA in case I end up dead. These many tampons that are Sophie's, f--- you," she states, holding up a middle finger to the cabinet the entire time.

Article continues below advertisement

Drink in hand, she walks to another portion of the house and holds up an "$800" Moncler sweatshirt that "he got in London." She says that she's going to "steal it," however she clarifies in a text overlay that she didn't in fact take it. "Yeah I emptied all the drawers, they were full, her shorts, yeah," she says, using her foot to open up the drawer, moving around an item of clothing in the drawer.

Source: TikTok | @remingtonsmomm

Article continues below advertisement

As she's recording her video, Rog can be heard talking on the phone to someone else in the background. During a TikTok Live where she was addressing the incident, she stated that she was seeing the man for a short while, and that the last few people she's been with have been "trash."