12 People Share the Most Unbelievable Ways They Caught Their Cheating Partners Read the surprising ways people found out their partners were cheating from walking in on them, to receiving texts meant for someone else. By Kelly Corbett Sep. 15 2023, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

You know what's never a good idea? Cheating. As the saying goes, "Cheaters never win and winners never cheat." It may feel right in the moment, but more often than not it's going to come back to bite you later.

Twitter user @troneze recently tweeted a question that struck a chord with many people. He wrote, "What’s the craziest way you found out someone was cheating on you?" The responses were eye-opening and hilarious. They provided a glimpse into the many different ways that people can be unfaithful. Shall we take a look?

He sent an "I love you" text meant for his side piece ... to his wife.

My husband accidentally sent a text to me telling his girlfriend he loved her. 😕 — JS_inCO (@JS_inCo) September 9, 2023

Twitter user @JS_inCo claimed her husband accidentally texted her "I love you" instead of his girlfriend. While I'm sure we've all sent a text to the wrong person, it usually doesn't end up exposing an extramarital affair. Yikes!

An unknown phone number kept calling her man. She had to find out who it was.

He was showing me a video on his phone and this number kept calling, it called like 20 times to the point I memorized it called it off my phone . 🥹 — WHO IS THIS FOR? (@TAYKENDOLLAZ) September 8, 2023

Twitter user @taykendollaz claimed a random number kept calling her man as he was trying to show her a video on his phone. Eventually, she memorized the number. In a follow-up tweet, she wrote: "I called the number and explained who I was and I asked her who was she and why was she calling his phone? Man she told me that she loved him and they had been sleeping together, in my apartment, she described my apartment to the T! She was crying on the phone it was bad."

@taykendollaz continued: "I couldn’t even listen to what she was saying after she said she had been in my home I hung up the phone. She called me back and was like 'He said we were gonna get a place together, and that he loves me.'"

Friends talk.

I was talking to one of my good friends about the problems I was having with my partner. During the conversation, she told me that she was on her way to meet HER date. It was MY partner that she was meeting. 😫😫😫. My ex later confessed. — RepublicansAreEvil (@RepubsREvil) September 9, 2023

Twitter user @RepubsREvil said they were confiding to a good friend about issues they were having with their partner. Coincidentally, the friend actually had a date with @RepubsREvil's partner.

Sisters talk too.

He was helping my sister paint her living room, then said “oh shit I’m late I gotta go pick up my girl” my sister called me and asked me if I had plans with him for that night I said no I was working late 🥴😂😂😂 — LovelyLyingLips (@lips_lying) September 9, 2023

Twitter user @lips_lying said her man was helping her sister paint her living room, but left because he had plans with his "girl." @Lips_lying's sister called her to ask about these plans but she knew nothing about it. In a follow-up tweet, she wrote: "Apparently as soon as he said it he froze and looked at her to see if she caught what he said she pretended like she didn’t hear. Never did go back to help her paint the rest tho."

Caught right in the act.

Went to surprise him on vday roommate let me in didn't know he was in his room went in and saw a girl on top of him left....spoke to him again 10 yrs later he still apologizing...boi let it go. — Kita B. (@kitabryant) September 9, 2023

Twitter user @kitabryant surprised her boyfriend at his apartment on Valentine's Day only to find him underneath another woman. His roomate let her in.

His side piece made a surprise visit.

She came thru the window of our hotel room — ThunderThighs (@QueenEllaree1) September 8, 2023

Twitter user @QueenEllaree1 claimed that her husband's sidepiece ambushed them in a hotel room. In a follow-up tweet, she wrote: "We were in bed she came through the glass and attacked him then swung on me mortal combat until cops arrived."

It's hard to lie to your man when you're pregnant with someone else's baby.

Early days of my Army career, I had overnight desk duty. Towards the end of my shift almost 2 dozen ppl in my unit came back to the barracks and 1 by 1 told me they'd seen my girl with another man. She gaslit tf outta me when I asked her. She denied it til the baby bump showed. — Ju-Manji✊🏾⚜🇵🇷 (@MacN_Jay) September 9, 2023

Twitter user @MacN_Jay said he was working overnight desk duty at the beginning of his Army career and members of his unit had caught his girl with another guy. She denied it until her baby bump showed.

If it's on Instagram, a woman will find it.

He had to go out of town every weekend for work. One of those weekends I got the itch to check his “ex-girlfriend’s” instagram. There they were having a sweet romantic getaway in Nashville. I broke up with him and met my husband shortly after 🥰🤍 — Lindsey: Hillbilly Homemaker (@ohmydepravity) September 10, 2023

Twitter user @ohmydepravity said her man kept going out of town allegedly for work. It turns out "work" was just a code word for his ex-girlfriend. @ohmydepravity found this woman's Instagram and saw she was posting pictures with her partner.

When you find out he ordered flowers, but they aren't for you.

He was away on his second trip to Texas and things just seemed way off. I hopped on his computer and found where he had ordered flowers. Only thing was, I didn’t get any.



His sister did some digging for me and found all sorts of pictures on social media of him with his gf while… — Christine_Scarborough (@ChristineSc11) September 10, 2023

Twitter user @ChristineSc11 saw on her man's computer that he had ordered flowers. The only problem was, she didn't get any. With the help of his sister, @ChristineSc11 found photos of him with this other woman.

The other woman left a message that she was giving birth to their baby.

I was over at my ex's house when answering machines were the thing! He stepped out of the room, and I heard a clicking noise come from the machine! I walked over to it and found that the volume was down. I pushed play and found messages from different women. One of the women… pic.twitter.com/TSxgUdHnqv — Shelly Crypto Warrior (@Shellzonit) September 9, 2023

Twitter user @Shellzonit discovered her man was cheating on her after listening to a message on his answering machine from another woman saying she was giving birth to their baby.

Now that's a good neighbor!

Former neighbor calls me at work, says “hey, you should come home for lunch today” and quickly hangs up. Grabbed my keys, headed out, got home to find an unfamiliar car in my driveway, and an unfamiliar woman, barely-clothed, on my couch with my (now ex) husband. So much fun! — Alicia Carlson (@AmicaAli) September 9, 2023