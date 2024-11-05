Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Jason Kelce Apologizes for Heated Exchange With Disrespectful Fan: "I'm Not Proud of It" "In a heated moment I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don't think that's a productive thing. I really don't," Jason Kelce explained. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 5 2024, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: ESPN

It's been a chaotic few days for Jason Kelce, who's been dominating headlines following a heated exchange with an unruly fan. In a viral video, a heckler can be heard shouting a homophobic slur at the retired Super Bowl champ, aimed at his brother, Travis Kelce.

Jason responds by grabbing the fan's phone and smashing it on the ground. In a separate video, he is heard repeating the homophobic slur toward the individual. Just days later, Jason issued an apology for his role in the incident. Here's what you need to know about the events that unfolded and the former NFL player's response.

Jason Kelce issues an apology after video surfaces showing him smashing fan's phone.

The incident quickly gained widespread attention, sparking backlash and conversation online. And so, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, Jason addressed the situation on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown and issued a public apology for his actions, taking responsibility for his role in the exchange.

"I think everybody's seen on social media everything that took place this week," Kelce said at the start of the Monday night show. "I'm not happy with anything that took place. I'm not proud of it."

Jason Kelce addressed the Penn State phone-smashing incident at the start of ESPN's pregame show tonight and apologized:



"In a heated moment, I decided to greet hate with hate. ... I fell short this week" pic.twitter.com/884LtqvFzX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 4, 2024

He continued, "In a heated moment I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don't think that's a productive thing, I really don't. I don't think it leads to discourse and it's the right way to go about things. In that moment I fell down to a level that I shouldn't have."