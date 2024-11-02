Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Why Did Deebo Samuel Change His Number? Exploring the Star’s New NFL Identity "Still feels a little weird seeing you in a different number but definitely gonna get used to it." One follower penned on Deebo's Instagram. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 2 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@1deebosr

Deebo Samuel’s recent decision to change his jersey number has sparked plenty of buzz among NFL fans. Known for his versatility and unique playing style, Deebo’s on-field identity was closely tied to his former number, No. 19. Now, as he shifts to No.1, fans are eager to understand the reasons behind this change.

So, why exactly did Deebo Samuel decide to change his jersey number? Furthermore, how is he doing with his recent injury and health challenges? Let’s take a closer look.

Why did Deebo Samuel change his number?

Before the change, Deebo was known for wearing No.19. It was the number he adopted when he first joined the NFL, and it quickly became his identity. Fans would see No.19 charge across the field, and they would know it was Deebo. So, understandably, fans are struggling to understand why they must adjust to connecting him with a new number.

According to NBC Sports, Deebo felt most connected to the No.1 because it was the number on his jersey when he was in college. Unfortunately, the NFL had rules in place that prevented wide receivers from wearing single-digit jersey numbers. Back in 2021, however, things changed when the NFL relaxed their rules on jersey numbers. Suddenly, the door was open for Deebo to get the number he wanted.

Unfortunately, Deebo still couldn’t secure the number he wanted because Jimmie Ward also wanted No. 1. Jimmie had been with the 49ers for longer. So, he had first pick. Jimmie, however, left the team a year ago. During 2023, no one wore the jersey with the No. 1. Again, the number Deebo wanted was just out of reach.

The NFL’s policy on an immediate number change would have required Deebo to purchase any unsold inventory with his previous number. With the NFL selling jerseys across the country, this could have been a hefty bill for him to pay to change his number. So, Deebo decided to wait. He put in the request and gave the NFL the year's notice that is required to get his number changed for free. Finally, for the 2024 Season, Deebo was able to put on the No. 1 jersey he wanted.

Deebo Samuel’s number change coincides with ongoing challenges on the field.

The decision to change his jersey number isn’t the only reason Deebo has been in the headlines as of late. He has also had a lot of injuries and health problems. Per CBS Sports, Deebo recently sustained both a rib injury and an oblique strain during a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition to his rib and oblique injuries, Deebo was also recovering from a case of pneumonia prior to the game. While he managed to suit up for Sunday’s matchup, he’s now considered day-to-day according to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.