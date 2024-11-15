Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Why Does Detroit Lions Player Brian Branch Have a Green Thing on His Helmet? Brian Branch wears the bright green "thing" on his helmet partially for ease, but there's a little bit of ego behind the move too. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 15 2024, 5:01 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Highlight Castle

Detroit Lions fans are already familiar with the team's colorful mouthpieces. Hanging from their faceguards, these mouthpieces provide a stark contrast against the team's blue and silver helmets.

Yet Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch stands out on any field he takes to, for one particular reason that has nothing to do with his talent: the bright thing whatever-it-is sticking out of the top of his helmet. What the heck is that green thing and why does he have it on his helmet?

What is that weird green thing on Brian Branch's helmet and why does he have it there?

The answer as to "what" is easy to provide. It's his mouthpiece. A brilliant lime green like the mouthpieces of all his teammates, Brian's is almost always stuck through a hole in the top of his helmet.

As to "why," well that's a little more complicated. Because Brian might say it's just to avoid it flopping around in front of him while he runs with the mouthpiece out. And it can make it a little tough to breathe. But there could be a little bit of flair and ego behind the move.

While speaking with TA Football Show on YouTube, Brian was pressed as to why he sticks the mouthpiece through the top of his helmet. When asked if it was a "swag thing," Brian laughed and wouldn't deny it. So there you have it. Yes, there's some practical reason behind it. But really, it just sets him apart and makes him a little special.

With the skills he has, Brian can afford some quirks.

Of course, Brian's moves on the gridiron make him special all on their own. Brian, who plays as No. 32 and a Lions safety, has an impressive record for a player so young, at just 23 years old.

With 50 tackles so far in 2024, 124 career tackles, 88 solo and 36 career assists, 1 career sack, and 111 interception yards, he's shaping up to be a promising young member of the Lions.

Unfortunately, a lot of talent can lead to a little ego, and Brian found himself swept up in things after he was penalized in Green Bay last week. When his team went 24-14 against the Green Bay Packers, Brian was sitting on the bench after he delivered a late hit on Packers receiver Bo Melton in the second quarter. As he was exiting the field, he threw up both of his middle fingers to the crowd, which prompted censure from the sports world.

Brian later apologized, saying of the incident, "That's not something I wanted to show or want people to notice me as that. That was just the heat of the moment for me, and I apologize to everyone who seen that and that won't happen again."