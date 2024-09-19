Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell Puts House on Market for Safety Reasons Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is moving out of his home for safety reasons. By Allison DeGrushe Updated Sept. 19 2024, 9:47 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

In a troubling turn of events, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has encountered rising security concerns since the 2023 NFL season. As a result, he's been forced to make some difficult decisions.

Not only has he taken the first steps of filing a police report, but coach Campbell has also reportedly been forced to sell his suburban Detroit home for safety reasons.

What happened to Lions coach Dan Campbell?

On Sept. 18, 2024, Crain's Detroit Business reported that coach Dan Campbell is preparing to move out of his Bloomfield Hills, Mich., home amidst security concerns.

The Campbell family recently listed the property for sale at $4.5 million after falling victim to doxxing, which involves leaking personal information to the public. In this case, the leaker revealed Coach Campbell's home address.

He explained that while he and his family "loved" the house, the situation simply became untenable: "It's just that people figured out where we lived when we lost."

Bloomfield Township police issued a statement regarding the security breach affecting the Campbell family, as reported by Fox 2 Detroit. They said, "The Bloomfield Township Police Department is committed to the safety of all of our residents. Harassment of any kind will not be tolerated. We hope that everyone, including fans, will respect the privacy of individuals and their families."

The Campbell family has previously faced significant harassment, particularly after the Dallas Cowboys loss in December 2023 and again following the shocking defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 28, 2024.