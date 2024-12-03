Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Deion and Pilar Sanders Made Nasty Allegations About One Another During Their Divorce Reality TV fans from the 2000s might recall seeing the exes on their Oxygen reality TV show, 'Deion & Pilar: Primetime Love.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 3 2024, 5:04 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Coach Prime, aka Deion Sanders, is known for his famous field moves and ability to help other aspiring athletes. In December 2024, he proved he could still move faster than a Cheetah when necessary. A viral video circulated on social media of Deion speedily avoiding his ex-wife, Pilar Biggers-Sanders, at their son Shedeur's football game. During the game, Deion and Pilar's other son, Shilo, walked down the field with Shedeur for his senior day walk.

As they continue walking, Pilar is seen waiting to greet her sons. Like a scene from a play, Deion swiftly takes his cue to hit the Heisman and get out of dodge. The viral moment reminded fans of the former #goals couple's contentious divorce. So, what caused Pilar and Deion's split? Here are the details on the exes' tumultuous divorce, plus what their relationship is like now.

Why did Deion and Pilar Sanders divorce?

Deion and Pilar married on May 21, 1999, one year after the Hall of Famer divorced his first wife, Carolyn Chambers. Soon after tying the knot, Pilar and Deion welcomed their first son, Shilo, on Feb. 9, 2000. Soon after, they welcomed their second son, Shedeur, born on Feb. 7, 2002, followed by their youngest, Shelomi, born on Dec. 14, 2003.

Fans enjoyed seeing Deion and Pilar's romance in the media during their marriage. In April 2008, they brought reality TV cameras into their family with their Oxygen reality show, Deion & Pilar: Primetime Love, which aired on the network for one season. But just a few short years after their show ended, he filed for divorce in 2011. The filing resulted in contentious divorce proceedings between the couple that would go on for several more years. Both Deion and Pilar accused one another of infidelity happening within the marriage.

The model also stated in court documents that her ex was emotionally abusive towards her and their children and asked the courts to grant their divorce on the grounds of "mental, emotional and physical abandonment," per TMZ. She also labeled him a "bully" who "suffers from a narcissistic personality disorder" and "needs a full psychological evaluation." Reports also surfaced at the time that Pilar cheated on Deion, though she has denied any infidelity.

Deion and Pilar's divorce also resulted in a nasty custody battle for their three children and disputes over their prenuptial agreement. When they finalized their divorce in 2013, he was awarded full custody of the children in a unanimous jury vote. Pilar was eventually granted visitation rights and shared custody of their daughter, per NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Did Deion and Pilar remarry after their divorce?

Though their marriage didn't work out, Deion and Pilar seldomly come together for their children, so long as he knows where the nearest exit is. And while they are probably never getting back together, neither has given up on love. Since their divorce, Deion moved on and began dating Tracey Edmonds, who was previously married to Babyface. Tracey and Deion began dating during his and Pilar's divorce. They stayed together for nearly a decade before calling off their engagement in December 2023.