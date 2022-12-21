Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders Underwent Several Foot Surgeries in 2021

"The hardest thing of it all was to look down there and see that and understand once upon a time you were this type of athlete and [now] you don't even know if you're gonna walk because all you feel is pain and you just want to get out of the hospital," he explained. Deion added that it was tough to ask for help with ordinary tasks but assured fans that he would recover.

"It's been a long journey. I am on the road back," he said in the docuseries. "But I am here, and I am thankful."