NFL Players Are Now Sporting an Extra Layer of Protective Gear on the Field

Ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season, several players spoke about the benefits of wearing a Q-collar on the football field. Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard said that the device makes him feel like he has "the advantage on the field."

"It makes me feel like I have the upper hand," he added. "It makes me feel like I have an extra layer of defense that most guys don't have. It just mentally makes me feel like I'm more safe and more taken care of when I'm on the field."