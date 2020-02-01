We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Are Emmanuel and Deion Sanders Related? Inside the NFL Stars' Relationship

Emmanuel Sanders played on the Pittsburgh Steelers for four seasons and on the Denver Broncos for five and a half seasons before moving over to the San Francisco 49ers mid-2019 season. Now that the NFL wide receiver is headed to the Super Bowl with his new team on Sunday, Feb. 2, fans are curious to know more about his personal life. Specifically, whether or not Emmanuel is related to former NFL and MLB star Deion Sanders.

Is Emmanuel Sanders related to Deion Sanders?

So it turns out, Emmanuel and Deion Sanders are not related... they just have the same last name! In fact, during a previous interview, Emmanuel revealed that he spent a lot of his childhood impersonating athletes with the same surname as him, including Deion, former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, and former Indianapolis Colts and San Diego Chargers safety Bob Sanders. How sweet!