Deion Sanders' Daughter Just Made Her Reality TV Debut on 'Paradise Hotel'

Fox's latest reboot, Paradise Hotel , follows 11 very attractive singles as they compete for a chance to walk away with a boatload of cash.

As host Kristin Cavallari stated, "The rules are really simple. Hook up or you're checking out." Promising loads of drama, raunchy behavior, backstabbing, and more, this is a series you won’t want to miss. "It's incredibly dramatic, it's sexy, it's fun, there's so many twists and turns that as a viewer, you're just going to be on the edge of your seat the entire time," Kristin told E! News.

One Paradise Hotel contestant who has already caught our eyes is Deiondra Sanders — mainly because of her famous father and the fact that she is drop-dead gorgeous. Here’s what you need to know about the reality star. Her dad is the infamous NFL star Neon Deion.

If you’re a football fan, you’ve probably heard of Neon Deion. However, Deiondra, 29, is looking to step out of her father’s shadow. "I’m not planning on telling people who my dad is, but if it comes up, I’m not gonna lie," the reality star told Us Weekly. "I’m a truthful person. If it does come up, I’m gonna be honest. If I do get that vibe with someone, where I do feel open enough with them, close enough to where I can share it with them, then I will."

Deiondra is also a businesswoman! Let’s just say Deiondra is a boss! The reality star is the owner of Prime Time Hair, which sells a selection of high-end Vietnamese and mink hair. You can check out her store online or in person, and judging from her Instagram pics , you will not walk away disappointed.

And in case you are wondering, Deiondra is looking for a spiritual man with clean nails. "The type of men I like are... I like a nice smile and clean cut nails," she explained. "And I like them to be spiritual men and secure. Oh, I have to have a secure man please." What happened to Deiondra on Paradise Hotel? (Spoilers ahead)

Sadly, after the first episode, viewers had to say goodbye to Deiondra. She and her roommate Carlos Garcia made a pact, but he also started to develop affection for Mariaelena Perez. "It feels horrible to have to send one of these beautiful girls home tonight, especially since I have an honest and sincere connection with both of them," Carlos said before her elimination. "I would like to follow my heart and continue to build chemistry with Mariaelena."

