What Kind of Car Does Tyreek Hill Drive? The NFL Star Was Detained on His Way to a Game

Tyreek was headed to the Miami Dolphins' first game of the season when the arrest occurred. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 9 2024, 10:30 a.m. ET

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was detained on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. Tyreek was going to his team's Week 1 game when the viral moment occurred.

The incident was caused by the wide receiver's speeding and reckless driving. The car Tyreek drove when he was arrested has since sparked extra attention.

What kind of car does Tyreek Hill have?

Tyreek was arrested while driving his McLaren 720, as can be seen in videos of the incident. The car is known for its incredible speed, going from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds. This matches Tyreek's reputation for speed on the field, which has earned him the nickname "Cheetah."

Video of Tyreek Hill’s arrest today: pic.twitter.com/Kope2Ma6tk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2024

The video of him getting arrested circulated on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, followed by posts from reporters like ESPN's Jeff Darlington stating the athlete was "cited for reckless driving" and that the officer chose to place the athlete in handcuffs.

Tyreek has an estimated net worth of $40 million and is known to be a fan of luxury cars. He owns several luxury vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz G350, a Mercedes 550 G Wagon, a Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray, and a Ford Galaxie coupe, according to videos on his YouTube channel.

Videos emerging of Tyreek Hill was arrested on his way to the stadium this morning. Oh my. pic.twitter.com/C8yqjEQde9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 8, 2024

Two of his teammates, Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith, were also detained for trying to help him at the scene. Fortunately, the arrests didn't last long. He was briefly detained and helped the Dolphins rally for a 20-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tyreek celebrated the win by mimicking being handcuffed.