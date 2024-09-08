Distractify
This Is How Drake Reacted to the Kendrick Lamar Halftime Show News, According to Memes

"Kendrick Lamar performing at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show is Drake's worst nightmare."

Published Sept. 8 2024, 1:20 p.m. ET

Drake and Kendrick Lamar
It's official. Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the Halftime Show at Super Bowl LIX. "Super Bowl LIX. New Orleans. February 2025," he shared on social media.

The news shouldn't be surprising, given how Kendrick had the song of the summer, thanks to his ongoing beef with fellow rapper Drake.

His song, "Not Like Us," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May 2024, and he famously performed the diss track six times in a row at his "Pop Out" concert on Juneteenth.

As expected, fans were quick to make memes predicting how Drake, who has never performed at the Super Bowl, reacted to the news.

kendrick super bowl
Here are some of the best Drake reacts to Kendrick Lamar halftime show memes.

In his song with J. Cole "First Person Shooter," Cole rapped, "Me and Drizzy, this s--t like the Super Bowl, before Drake jumped in, adding, "Big as the what? Big as the what? Big as the what? Big as the Super Bowl."

So, Kendrick fans are clearly finding the irony perfect.

"Kendrick Lamar performing at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show is Drake's worst nightmare. Mans is about to win a Grammy for "Not Like Us" and perform a song that repeatedly calls Drake a pedophile at the biggest sporting event in America," one person tweeted before another wrote, "Drake caught another L."

Here are some of our favorite memes:

kendrick super bowl meme
Which is the bigger feud? Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen or Drake and Kendrick?

kendrick super bowl meme
kendrick super bowl meme
We don't even think Drake will be watching the Super Bowl next year — no matter what teams are playing.

He does prefer basketball, too.

Famously, J. Cole was the first to respond to Kendrick's diss, "Motherf--k the big three, n---a, it's just big me," with his track, "7 Minute Drill," but he apologized shortly after its release.

"Hip-hop has spoken up loud and clear, it's a 'Cole world' right now, and you're reigning champ," he said at the time. "I take full responsibility for my actions and I apologize for stepping over the line. It comes off as tacky, unsophisticated, and it's just not G. I love hip-hop too much to further justify my selfish behavior."

kendrick super bowl meme
However, people still roasted J. Cole after the Super Bowl news, and it was hilarious.

kendrick super bowl meme
This will be the second Halftime Show appearance for Kendrick. He performed at the 2022 Super Bowl alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Anderson Paak.

Our thoughts are with Drake during this difficult time.

