Tyreek Hill Was Detained By Miami Police Outside of the Dolphins Stadium

As one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, Tyreek Hill has become one of the league's biggest stars. That's why it was so surprising when a video emerged of Tyreek being detained by police before the first Dolphins game of the season. In the video, Tyreek is seen in handcuffs. Ultimately, though, Tyreek played in the game and celebrated the touchdown he scored by miming being put in handcuffs.

After the video emerged, though, many understandably wanted to better understand why Tyreek was detained by police. Here's what we know about what led the star Dolphins player to be put in handcuffs just hours before the first game of the season.

Why was Tyreek Hill detained?

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, Tyreek was arrested for reckless driving. "I’m told by sources Tyreek Hill was cited for reckless driving as a result of his incident outside the stadium with police," he said, reporting from the scene. "After he was pulled over, he got into a verbal altercation with police. The officer chose to place Hill in handcuffs. He was cited and released after the situation was deescalated."

In a statement, the Dolphins also offered an explanation. "This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police," the statement read. "He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”

Is there video of the arrest?

The viral video of the arrest emerged online just minutes after it happened. For his part, Tyreek said that he actually wasn't sure why the police detained him. "Wasn't disrespectful because my mom didn't raise me that way. Didn't cuss," he explained. "Still trying to figure it out." Tyreek added that he felt the situation could have escalated even more if he wasn't one of the most famous football players on the planet.

Video of Tyreek Hill’s arrest today: pic.twitter.com/Kope2Ma6tk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2024 Source: Twitter/@AdamSchefter

"But I do want to use this platform to say, 'What if I wasn't Tyreek Hill?' Worst case scenario, you know?" he said. "Everybody has bad apples in every situation, but I want to be able to use this platform to figure out a way to flip this and make it a positive on my end and Miami-Dade and do something positive for the community."

"It's hard. I don't want to bring race into it, but sometimes it gets kind of iffy when you do," he continued. "What if I wasn't Tyreek Hill? Lord knows what those guys would have done. I just wanted to make sure I was doing what my uncle always told me to do whenever you're in a situation like that — put your hands on the steering wheel and just listen."