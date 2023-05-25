Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Babyface's Sunglasses Have Sparked Some Curiosity — Why Does He Wear Them? Babyface is an iconic legend and all-round musical maestro, and his glasses are just as famous — but why does the singer always have glasses on? By Sughnen Yongo May 25 2023, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

Let's face it, Babyface's glasses add an air of mystery and intrigue to his already charismatic persona. They've become an iconic part of his image, creating a sense of intrigue among his fans. It's as if those glasses hold the key to unlocking his musical genius. But is there more than meets the eye? Well, get ready for an eye-opening revelation! Behind those trendy frames lies a fascinating tale that goes beyond mere fashion statements. The singer, who was born Kenneth Brian Edmonds, has our full and undivided attention, so grab your shades and prepare for the scoop on why Babyface rocks those spectacles with style!

Article continues below advertisement

Let's face it, Babyface's glasses add an air of mystery and intrigue to his already charismatic persona. They've become an iconic part of his image, creating a sense of intrigue among his fans. It's as if those glasses hold the key to unlocking his musical genius. But is there more than meets the eye? Rumor has it that Babyface wears glasses to enhance his visual perception, allowing him to tap into a heightened musical sensitivity.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Babyface always wear his sunglasses?

Some artists believe that wearing glasses can amplify their creative senses, helping them see beyond the ordinary and delve deeper into their artistic realm. Perhaps these high-fashion spectacles be Babyface's secret weapon in crafting his soulful melodies? Rumor has it that Babyface wears glasses to enhance his visual perception, allowing him to tap into a heightened musical sensitivity.

Let's not forget that Babyface is also a fashion trendsetter. His signature sunglasses have become a stamped accessory, elevating his style game to a whole new level. From sleek frames to bold designs, Babyface's eyewear collection is as diverse as his musical repertoire, and we stan an icon with a flair for fashion and sound.

Article continues below advertisement

Geeky icon or enigma? You decide.

Some speculate that Babyface's glasses are simply an expression of his geeky side. Like many creatives, he may be a tech enthusiast who appreciates the intersection of art and science. Our coded theory is that the glasses could be a nod to his love for innovation and his fascination with the ever-evolving world of technology. Perhaps Babyface is a musical maestro by day and a tech aficionado by night!

Article continues below advertisement

Babyface's glasses have an undeniably cool factor, and he effortlessly exudes an air of iconic legend that we all know and love him for. They also add a layer of his charm and add a dash of pizzazz to his performances.