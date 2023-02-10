Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Is Babyface Married? Here Are a Few Fast Facts About the Super Bowl 2023 Performer By Haylee Thorson Feb. 10 2023, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

The highly anticipated 2023 Super Bowl Sunday is practically here, and this year’s performers are top-notch. With Rihanna set to sing at halftime, pop culture and sports fans are gearing up for the show of a lifetime. However, the second-best-selling female music artist of all time isn’t the only musician we’re looking forward to seeing this year. Eight-time Grammy-winning country artist Chris Stapleton is singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII.

Plus, 12-time Grammy award winner and renowned R&B singer-producer Babyface is set to perform “America the Beautiful.” "I can't believe that I even got asked. It's crazy," the R&B legend told Entertainment Tonight. “I'm just honored to be a part of it. It's gonna be an experience.” In honor of Babyface’s Super Bowl performance on Sunday, Feb. 12, read on for facts about his past marriages, children, and net worth.

Babyface has been married multiple times.

Source: Getty Images Tracey Edmonds and Babyface in 1995

Throughout his time-honored R&B career, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds has been married twice. In 1992, the musician tied the knot with his first wife, Tracey Edmonds, and they had two children together. Babyface and Tracey were married for 13 years before going their separate ways in October 2005. It was Tracey who filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The businesswoman, television producer, and CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc. then began dating Eddie Murphy in January 2006.

In 2014, Babyface married his second wife and former backup dancer, Nicole Pantenburg. Babyface was 55 at the time; Nicole was 41. The couple had one child together. However, after seven years of marriage, the R&B singer and the actress called it quits in 2021.

"After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage,” they revealed in a joint statement to TMZ. “We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being. We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.”

Who are Babyface’s children?

Source: Getty Images Babyface in 2011 with then-wife Nicole Pantenburg and their kids Dylan and Peyton

During his two marriages to Tracey Edmonds and Nicole Pantenburg, Babyface has fathered three children. Babyface and Tracey share two sons — Brandon Edmonds and Dylan Michael Edmonds. Per his IMDb profile, their son Brandon works as a producer and is known for End of the Road, Games People Play, and College Hill: Celebrity Edition.

Babyface also has one daughter, Peyton Nicole Edmonds. The Grammy-winning musician and his ex-wife Nicole Pantenburg welcomed her into the world in 2008. She is currently 14 years old. Like her mother, Peyton is also an actress. According to IMDb, she’s appeared in Love XO, The Mick, and Birthday Feud.

What is Babyface’s net worth?

Source: Getty Images Tracey Edmonds, Britney Spears, and Babyface in 2003