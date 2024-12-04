Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Please Please Please Tell Us That Barry Keoghan Did Not Cheat on Sabrina Carpenter?! "She found out he had been chatting with said influencer behind her back for months in a not-innocent-at-all way." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 4 2024, 1:46 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Let's face it, messy celebrity relationships are pretty delicious. And when you have a beloved celebrity like Sabrina Carpenter wrapped up in one, the internet eats it up. Sabrina was dating Banshees of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan. Until things went horribly wrong. Maybe.

New rumors have suggested that Barry cheated on Sabrina, and those who love the "Please Please Please" singer are understandably ready to ride at dawn. Here's what we know about the scandalous rumors and the messy breakup between Barry and Sabrina. And the involvement of one TikTok star: Breckie Hill.

Did Barry cheat on Sabrina?

Love it or hate it, it's official: Sabrina and Barry have split after just about a year together. The Hollywood couple met during Paris Fashion Week in 2023, and went official in public in Janaury of 2024. The launch of their relationship came with some drama of its own, with rumors of infidelity and homewrecking, but they quickly became a favorite Hollywood "it" couple, and fans loved to follow their sweet public appearances.

However, that all seems to have come to a screeching halt after it was confirmed by People on Dec. 4, 2024, that the pair had called it quits. An insider told the outlet, "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break." Yet it didn't take long for rumors to begin spreading that the reason for the breakup was infidelity on Barry's part. He was tied in those rumors to TikToker Breckie Hill. But is there any merit to them?

The rumor hit the internet through gossip site Deuxmoi in a blind item suggesting that a breakup occurred between a "rising pop star" and her "foreign actor boyfriend" because he had cheated on her with a "semi-famous TikTok influencer." No names were named, but fans were quick to put the details together and assume who the item was about.

The item went on to explain, "I snooped around a bit out of curiosity and apparently he and his popstar girlfriend called it quits very suddenly less than a week before her final shows in LA after she found out he had been chatting with said influencer behind her back for months in a not-innocent-at-all way." (excerpts via DailyMail).

According to the item, the TikToker "had even gone to find [Barry] while he was filming in the U.K., eager to keep him company while his girlfriend was touring in the U.S." And, "He had messed up before and she had forgiven him but nothing as serious, and infidelity is where she draws the line."

Who is Breckie Hill?

It's worth noting that, for now, it's all speculation and rumor. Neither Sabrina nor Barry have come forward with confirmation about the reason for their breakup, so there's nothing concrete for now. But there is a TikToker who seems to be at the center of all of these rumors, and she goes by Breckie Hill.

Breckie is your typical 21-year-old influencer in many ways. Blond, dedicated to vlogging and oversharing details of her life, and generous with the thirst traps, her social media accounts aren't particularly distinguished from other influencers her age.

Yet Breckie, with a ready smile and clever lipsyncing skits, has managed to amass over 4.3 million followers on TikTok. She is one of the fastest-growing influencers on the app and is quickly becoming a name to know.