Actor Barry Keoghan Grew Up in Foster Care — Here's What We Know About His Parents

Irish actor Barry Keoghan’s journey to international fame was by no means easy. Receiving praise for his early performances in The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Dunkirk, it was clear that he was talented. But it wasn’t until Barry worked on The Banshees of Inisherin, in which snagged an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, and his chilling cameo in The Batman, that Hollywood saw just how much breadth Barry had.

But what makes his rise to fame even more inspiring is that he persevered through a difficult childhood to chase his dreams. Keep reading as we discuss Barry's home life and parents.

Barry Keoghan and brother Eric grew up in the foster care system.

Born in Dublin, Ireland in 1992, Barry spent a significant amount of his childhood in the foster care system. The Saltburn star revealed on a 2018 episode of The Late Late Show that he his brother, Eric Keoghan, spent seven years bouncing between 13 different foster homes before being raised by their grandmother Patricia Keoghan, aunt Lorraine Keoghan, and older sister Gemma.

Although not an ideal situation, Barry claimed he had a positive experience within the system, saying "Every family was good to us," but also noted how emotional it could be to always be moving. As a kid, you don’t know what’s happening. You get attached … and then boom. Let’s move over here,” he said. "I don't have a hometown, that's what I'm saying."

Source: Facebook / Gemma Keoghan Barry Keoghan's grandma Patricia Keoghan and aunt Lorraine Keoghan

While the odds seemed stacked against him in terms of ever becoming a movie star, Barry said he let his hardships inspire him. "I went against it and didn't dwell on it and used it as ammunition almost," he said, later adding, "and now I'm representing in the hills."

Source: Facebook / Gemma Keoghan Barry Keoghan with his sister Gemma Keoghan

Who are Barry Keoghan's parents? He lost his mother to drug addiction when he was 12 years old.

Source: Instagram / @keoghan92 Barry Keoghan and brother Eric Keoghan with their late mom Debbie Keoghan

Barry's mother Debbie died from a heroin overdose when he was just 12 years old. Although her life was tragically cut short, Barry says he only has "great memories of her," and is "very proud of her."

Source: Instagram / @keoghan92 Barry Keoghan's mother, Debbie, who passed away in 2003