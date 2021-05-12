Colin Farrell's Children Play More of an Important Role in His Life Now Than Ever

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Colin Farrell has become well known for his work as an actor. Now, his focus is shifting towards his obligations as a family man thanks to some recent revelations in his life.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about the Total Recall star's personal life.

However, Colin is very private when it comes to his family, especially his children, who are rarely photographed with their famous dad.

Their relationship only lasted until mid-2010, but they've always remained civil in the mutual interest of Henry.

Colin and Kim split shortly after, and Colin's next serious relationship was with Polish actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś, who birthed his second son, Henry Tadeusz Farrell, in 2009.

However, things took a turn when in 2007 the actor revealed that James was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome. This is a fairly rare genetic disorder that is defined by developmental delay, an excitable demeanor, and an apparent lack of speech.

It wasn't until 2003 that Colin and American model Kim Bordenave eventually settled for a bit and had their first child together, James Padraig Farrell, in 2003.

Before becoming a family man, Colin was one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors. His dating history included Amelia Warner, Britney Spears, Nicole Narain, Josie Maran, Angelina Jolie, Maeve Quinlan, and Demi Moore.

Most recently, Colin had to file for conservatorship over James as his condition develops.

Per court files acquired by E! News, Colin has recently had to file for conservatorship over James as his condition has developed to a state where he needs his father to make critical decisions for him. The conservatorship is to be split between Colin and James' mother, Kim, who are fully assuming responsibility for his personal needs, including medical conditions.

The documents from the court read that the parents recognize that James "is nonverbal and has issues with his fine motor skills, making him unable to properly care for his own physical health and well-being and requiring him to need assistance in preparing food, eating, bathing, and clothing himself." Therefore, they have asked the judge to grant a limited conservatorship over him.

What exactly does a "limited conservatorship" mean? Well, according to the documents obtained by the publication it means that Colin and Kim will "decide where James lives, access confidential records, withhold or grant marriage, withhold or grant medical consent, make decisions about his education and control his social or sexual relationships."

