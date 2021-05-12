Logo
Home > Entertainment
Colin Farrell
Source: Getty

Colin Farrell's Children Play More of an Important Role in His Life Now Than Ever

By

May. 12 2021, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Colin Farrell has become well known for his work as an actor. Now, his focus is shifting towards his obligations as a family man thanks to some recent revelations in his life.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Colin is very private when it comes to his family, especially his children, who are rarely photographed with their famous dad. 

Keep reading to find out everything we know about the Total Recall star's personal life.

colin farrell kim bordenave
Source: Getty Images

Colin Farrell with his sister Claudine (R) and girlfriend Kim Bordenave

Article continues below advertisement

Colin Farrell has two sons named Henry and James.

Before becoming a family man, Colin was one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors. His dating history included Amelia Warner, Britney Spears, Nicole Narain, Josie Maran, Angelina Jolie, Maeve Quinlan, and Demi Moore.

It wasn't until 2003 that Colin and American model Kim Bordenave eventually settled for a bit and had their first child together, James Padraig Farrell, in 2003.

However, things took a turn when in 2007 the actor revealed that James was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome. This is a fairly rare genetic disorder that is defined by developmental delay, an excitable demeanor, and an apparent lack of speech. 

Colin and Kim split shortly after, and Colin's next serious relationship was with Polish actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś, who birthed his second son, Henry Tadeusz Farrell, in 2009.

Article continues below advertisement
colin farrell alicja bachleda
Source: Getty Imaes

Colin with ex Alicja Bachleda

 Their relationship only lasted until mid-2010, but they've always remained civil in the mutual interest of Henry. 

Article continues below advertisement

Most recently, Colin had to file for conservatorship over James as his condition develops.

Per court files acquired by E! News, Colin has recently had to file for conservatorship over James as his condition has developed to a state where he needs his father to make critical decisions for him. 

The conservatorship is to be split between Colin and James' mother, Kim, who are fully assuming responsibility for his personal needs, including medical conditions. 

Article continues below advertisement

The documents from the court read that the parents recognize that James "is nonverbal and has issues with his fine motor skills, making him unable to properly care for his own physical health and well-being and requiring him to need assistance in preparing food, eating, bathing, and clothing himself." 

Therefore, they have asked the judge to grant a limited conservatorship over him.

What exactly does a "limited conservatorship" mean? Well, according to the documents obtained by the publication it means that Colin and Kim will "decide where James lives, access confidential records, withhold or grant marriage, withhold or grant medical consent, make decisions about his education and control his social or sexual relationships."

Article continues below advertisement
Colin Farrell
Source: Getty

The petition noted that although James lacks the verbal skills to communicate that he wants his parents to assume this role, they "are sure" that if James "could voice his opinion over who he would want," he would select them. 

The court date is set for Sept. 27, 2021, and although there are concerns over James' ability to attend the hearing, details are still being worked out.

As news of Colin's new role in his son's life continues to develop, we'll be sure to update you with new information. 

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Here's a Look at Colin Farrell's Convoluted Dating History

Colin Farrell Is Packing on the Pounds to Play the Penguin in 'The Batman'

The #FreeBritney Movement Wants to Help Save Britney Spears

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.