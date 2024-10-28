Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships What Happened Between James Franco and Seth Rogen? Inside Their Public Fallout "I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it’s over." James said. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 28 2024, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: Mega

James Franco and Seth Rogen were among Hollywood’s favorite comedic duos for years. Known for their work in Pineapple Express, The Interview, and This Is the End, they were a pairing that fans loved to see together on the big screen. Despite being friends for over two decades, something happened to cause a rift between them. They stopped making appearances together and were no longer collaborating on projects.

Missing one of their favorite Hollywood duos, fans were left to ask: What happened between James Franco and Seth Rogen? Were they just too busy with their own projects and lives? Was their friendship strained? Was there any hope that fans would see another collaboration between these two men? Keep reading as we dive into what happened that caused a falling out between James and Seth.

What happened between James Franco and Seth Rogen after the allegations?

James was accused of sexual misconduct back in 2018. The allegations started after he made an appearance at the 2018 Golden Globes with a “Times Up” pin. Amid the #MeToo movement, the accusations snowballed and created some legal issues for the actor.

Now, this wasn’t really the end of James and Seth’s working relationship. Initially, Seth continued to support James. Seth, however, later changed his mind. In 2021, Seth issued a statement that he would no longer collaborate with James via The Sunday Times. He made it a point to mention that he valued a safe work environment.

"What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that," Seth said. Unfortunately, Seth realized there was no way to work with his friend and create a safe work environment for other cast members. So, he made the difficult decision to part ways with James.

Can the friendship between James and Seth ever be repaired?

During a recent interview with Variety, James shared a bit of an update on his relationship with Seth. James explained that he loves Seth and enjoyed being his friend for two decades. However, he hasn’t spoken to his friend in years. Sadly, he’s had to come to terms with the friendship being over.

“I guess it’s over,” James explained. By using the word “guess” it seems as though James wanted to make the friendship work while it was Seth who ended things. Likewise, it also sounds as if James would be open to speaking to Seth and working with him again in the future. Seth, however, put space between them and made it clear that wasn’t happening.

As new generations discover and enjoy movies James and Seth worked on together, the topic of what exactly happened between them will continue to come up. Furthermore, it is almost always a question that comes up when the actors sit down for an interview. Whether the actor chooses to answer the question, however, is a different story. James decided to entertain the topic of conversation during his recent interview. So, this former friendship has once again made headlines.

For fans, learning this friendship will more than likely never be mended is a tough pill to swallow. That being said, it's difficult for many fans to fault Seth too much for wanting to distance himself from the negativity that surrounded his former friend. For now, fans will have to enjoy the projects James and Seth work on separately. Likewise, fans have to face the harsh reality that these two will probably never collaborate on another film together.