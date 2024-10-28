Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade's New Statue Sparks Memes and More Questions Than Answers

On Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was honored with an eight-foot-tall statue, but the results were... well, let's say they sparked a lot of conversation! The three-time NBA champion joined hundreds of fans for the grand reveal of the bronze sculpture, which immortalizes his iconic "This is my house" celebration from the Heat's epic double-overtime win over the Chicago Bulls in 2009.

"That's crazy. I can't believe that. Who is that guy?" D-Wade said after seeing the statue, and it turns out many were wondering the same thing! At first glance, it's obvious that the statue looks absolutely nothing like Dwyane Wade. And what should've been a heartfelt tribute has become a goldmine for internet memes. Honestly, even the statue looks baffled! Check out some of the hilarious memes below.

Dwyane Wade's face says it all.

Dwyane Wade shaking his head at his statue 😭 pic.twitter.com/2NBBHhNWyC — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) October 28, 2024

This clip of D-Wade looking at his statue, shaking his head and smiling, says it all. He kept his cool, but let's be real — you can practically see the pain in his eyes!

Anyone else getting major flashbacks?

Dwyane Wade's statue is giving off the same energy as Ronaldo's bust 😂 pic.twitter.com/BgS027EsFA — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 28, 2024

For many, D-Wade's unrecognizable statue conjured memories of that infamous Cristiano Ronaldo statue unveiled at Madeira Airport in 2017. Ugh — it's truly a brutal reminder that sometimes art really does miss the mark.

We've never seen this man in our entire lives.

Every time we see D-Wade's statue, we can't help but channel Keke Palmer during that Lie Detector test when she humorously stated, "I hate to say it, I hope I don't sound ridiculous, I don't know who this man is. I mean, he could be walking down the street, [and] I wouldn't know a thing. Sorry to this man."

Maybe it's a statue of a lifelong Miami Heat fan?

Pretty cool that Miami built a magnificent statue of some random dude wearing a Dwayne Wade Jersey. https://t.co/lEhvGgy80q — Christian Finnegan (@ChristFinnegan) October 28, 2024

It's honestly really cool that the Miami Heat dropped so much cash on a statue of a random guy in D-Wade's jersey! Maybe it's a lifelong fan or just a superfan of the 13-time NBA All-Star because that definitely isn't D-Wade!

Or wait, is it actually a statue of Laurence Fishburne?!

Miami Heat did Dwyane Wade dirty pic.twitter.com/ZRIPoNhxFA — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 27, 2024

Yeah, there have been a ton of comparisons between D-Wade's statue and Laurence Fishburne... what do you think? Does it actually look like the Matrix actor, or are people just stretching to find anyone who resembles this questionable statue?

D-Wade's statue is giving Arnie in 'Total Recall' (1990).

There have also been a few comparisons between Dwyane Wade's statue and Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1990 sci-fi classic Total Recall. Seriously this is just one of many Total Recall-related memes popping up all over social media and overshadowing the statue itself.

The statue also sports an eery resemblance to Thanos...

They really gave D Wade the Thanos jaw man what is that pic.twitter.com/KDGsOYdu7d — HEAT NATION (@Zachppp) October 27, 2024

Another pop culture comparison is making the rounds, and this time it's from Marvel! As it turns out, a lot of people think D-Wade's statue looks a little too much like Thanos. We don't want to agree, but those jawlines and facial expressions are just so similar.

These spot the difference games are getting harder.