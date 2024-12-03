Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Rumors Suggest a Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Breakup — Let's Look at Their Relationship Timeline Inside their whirlwind romance. By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 3 2024, 3:22 p.m. ET Source: mega

As far as high-profile Hollywood relationships go, the one between Sabrina Carpenter and Banshees of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan has been one of the public's favorites to follow. Aside from the drama of their getting together — which included accusations of infidelity and home-wrecking — they also stirred up plenty of hype after Barry starred in one of Sabrina's music videos. Now, though, things may be on the rocks.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, after Sabrina begged Barry not to embarrass her in "Please, Please, Please," it seems he may have done just that. Thanks to a DeuxMoi blind item, rumors have started to circulate that the couple may be done for good following a cheating scandal. With that in mind, let's take a look at their short and sweet (get it?) relationship timeline.

Source: mega; distractify

Article continues below advertisement

Sabrina and Barry first sparked dating rumors in December 2023.

One month after meeting for the first time at a Givenchy fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in September 2023, they were reportedly spotted out at a "romantic" dinner together in Calif. on Dec. 4, which is when rumors of their relationship first started to blossom. Earlier the same year, Barry ended a two-year relationship with girlfriend Alyson Kierans, who is also the mother of his son Brando.

Similarly, Sabrina seemed to have just gotten out of a relationship with fellow singer Shawn Mendes, though he initially denied the rumors that they were ever together.

Article continues below advertisement

Though it was initially suspected that Sabrina and Barry would take their relationship public in January 2024 at the Golden Globes, they ultimately decided against it in order to protect Barry's ex.

Article continues below advertisement

"Barry thought it was best that Alyson was the first to know about him and Sabrina so she wouldn’t be hurt if she found out on social media," a source told The Sun. "He is spending a lot of time in the States and has invited Sabrina to be his ‘plus one’ at the Golden Globes. Alyson and Barry still communicate for the sake of Brando, and he has been open about his new relationship."

After that, they continued to be spotted together on private dates, like one to an interactive art museum in Los Angeles on Jan. 13, according to People.

Article continues below advertisement

Sabrina and Barry became red-carpet official at a Grammy's after-party on Feb. 4, 2024.

After months of speculation, the pair were photographed cozying up together at W Magazine's Grammy's after party on Feb. 4, 2024. Though they playfully covered their faces in the snap, which was posted to Instagram, it was clear they weren't trying too hard to hide their romance. Following that appearance, the two bashfully skirted questions about their relationship during interviews but weren't shy about showing support for each other on social media.

Barry Keoghan spotted at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ show in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/ukGZnu5C26 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 2, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

On March 2, 2024, fans spotted Barry outside of one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Singapore, during which Sabrina was the opening act. Later that month, the pair became more blatant about their relationship, with Sabrina being spotted running into Barry's arms after one of her shows and Barry sporting a friendship bracelet with her name on it.

In the following months, they were spotted all over the place together — at Disneyland with a group of friends, at Sabrina's shows, and Coachella. In fact, Sabrina even changed one of the lyrics to her songs to hint at her romance with the actor: "Man his knees so weak, he had to spread mine. He’s drinkin’ my bath water like it’s red wine.” Of course, this is a reference to Barry's starring role in Saltburn.

Article continues below advertisement

At the Met Gala in May, they were photographed together on the red carpet, and they seemed fully comfortable showing off their relationship. Later that month, Barry also threw Sabrina a lavish 25th birthday party with over 100 guests, as documented on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

In June, Barry starred in Sabrina's "Please, Please, Please" music video.

Come June 2024, they could no longer deny their romance, as Sabrina cast Barry to play her unhinged boy-toy in the music video for her hit song "Please, Please, Please." Many believe the lyrics were also based on their relationship, with Sabrina begging Barry not to embarrass her with his uncouth antics and general boyishness.

Lyrics like "I heard that you're an actor, so act like a stand-up guy" seemed to reference Barry and his successful Hollywood career, as well. In the following months, Sabrina spoke more openly about her boyfriend and their relationship, calling him "one of the best actors of this generation" in an interview with Variety.

Did Sabrina and Barry break up?