Sabrina Carpenter Jokes About Her Alleged Role in Mayor Eric Adams's Indictment

There's not much that gives us FOMO, but we'll always mourn missing Sabrina Carpenter's sold-out debut at Madison Square Garden. Not only did the beloved pop star perform all her hit songs, but she also joked with the crowd about a serious issue in the Big Apple.

Between songs during her iconic concert, Sabrina mentioned her involvement in Mayor Eric Adams's indictment on federal corruption charges. Wait, what?! Here's what we know about her connection to Mayor Adams's legal troubles.

How did Sabrina Carpenter get Mayor Eric Adams indicted?

On Sept. 29, 2024, many fans in attendance shared videos from the Sabrina Carpenter concert in real-time. At one point, between songs, the "Taste" singer took a moment to address a significant topic: The indictment of Mayor Eric Adams.

"Damn, what now?" Sabrina asked the audience, her tone playful yet pointed. "Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted or ..." Her comment likely referred to the swirling rumors that her "Feather" music video, which was partially filmed at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Brooklyn, N.Y., had sparked an investigation into the alleged corruption.

The legendary music video had a considerable impact, resulting in the demotion of lead pastor Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello and prompting Bishop Robert Brennan to re-bless the church due to the "violent and sexually provocative" content it contained.

Now, on Sept. 23, 2024, just days before Sabrina's MSG show, the New York Post reported that federal investigators had subpoenaed the Brooklyn church. Authorities are looking into "business dealings" involving Gigantiello, a close associate of Mayor Adams, and the mayor's former chief of staff, Frank Carone.