Sabrina Carpenter Looks Like Meryl Streep, but Are The Two of Them Related?

Few people had a better summer of 2024 than Sabrina Carpenter, who had several hit songs and broke out in a major way. Following that tremendous success, many have now noticed that Sabrina looks a lot like one of the most legendary film actors of all time.

Sabrina certainly shares some facial features with a young Meryl Streep, but are the two of them actually related? Here's what we know.

Is Sabrina Carpenter related to Meryl Streep?

In spite of the fact that they have the same eye and hair color and similar facial features, there is no evidence that Sabrina and Meryl are actually related to one another. We know, though, that Sabrina is related to actress Nancy Cartwright, who is her aunt. Nancy is actually best known as a voice actor, having played key roles on The Simpsons and Rugrats, among other shows.

Sabrina certainly had some connections in the industry from a young age, which may explain why she was launched so quickly into child stardom. Now, she's transitioning to a more adult persona and pivoting away from her acting work and more toward a career as a pop star. All of that success has been impressive, and it seems to have come to her without being related to one of the most famous women on the planet.

The rumor seems to have been started by a tweet.

The idea that Sabrina and Meryl are related seems to have started thanks to an x (formerly Twitter) account that asserted that was the case without offering any evidence. "People not knowing Sabrina Carpenter and Meryl Streep are related is so funny to me, they literally look so similar," the person posted. The post is now accompanied by a community note that makes it clear that there is no claim the two are related, and there's not even a conspiracy theory to suggest that they could be.

People not knowing Sabrina carpenter and Meryl Streep are related is so funny to me, they literally look so similar pic.twitter.com/Jx0ayUzFMW — luci 💌//ANELE DAY IS FOREVER (@brbiesdoll) September 5, 2024 Source: Twitter/@brbiesdoll

After the tweet went viral, plenty of people believed that it was true and decided to do absolutely no research about it themselves. While they do look quite a bit alike, Sabrina and Meryl aren't related. Meryl has proven in Mamma Mia! that she has some singing talent, and we already know that Sabrina can act, so we do know that they're both dual threats, though.

Sabrina channeled a famous Meryl movie in a recent music video.

In the video for her song "Taste," Sabrina teamed up with Jenna Ortega to make a music video that evokes the Meryl Streep classic Death Becomes Her in which two women defy death and also battle over the same man. The movie has become a classic in the decades since its release, and it's perfectly in line with Sabrina's slightly campy sensibilities.