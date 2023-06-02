Home > Entertainment > Movies A 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Popcorn Bucket Is Swinging Into Theaters! Celebrate the release of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse' with an exclusive popcorn bucket! Here's where to get one. By Anna Garrison Jun. 2 2023, Published 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@CEOAdam

The long awaited sequel to Oscar-winning film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse, is finally here just five years after the original was released in theaters. The saga continues to follow young Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he navigates being Spider-Man in his universe while also learning about alternate timelines of Spider-people.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans can continue the fun with an exclusive Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse popcorn bucket, available in select AMC theaters. Here's how to buy one of your own.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how to get a 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' popcorn bucket.

On June 1, 2023, AMC Theaters announced on their Instagram that two popcorn "vessels" are available for purchase around the release of the Across the Spider-Verse film. The two vessels are shaped like Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman's masks and will be available "only while supplies last."

The vessels are priced at $29.99 each and will reportedly not be sold online, so you need to get to an AMC theater location to buy them! AMC has a list of participating theaters on its website, so you can easily check which location is closest to you. Additionally, fans should be aware that the vessels are only for large popcorn and do not include gourmet flavors.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: AMC Theatres

Fans have been loving theaters' recent return to custom or specialty popcorn buckets to celebrate new films, but in the case of Across the Spider-Verse, some fans need help understanding how to use them. In response to a TikTok posted by AMC announcing the vessels, one user wrote, "Pls someone explain how these work," while another added, "Where do you put the popcorn."