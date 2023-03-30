This D20 Popcorn Bucket Seems Perfect for Watching the New 'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie

The new Dungeons & Dragons movie may just be one of the most interesting pop culture oddities of 2023 so far, second only to Hi-Fi Rush being announced and released on the same day to critical acclaim. Based on the popular and long-running fantasy-based tabletop RPG, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has received stellar marks among critics. It's earned an 89 percent critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 94 percent audience score.

That's certainly unexpected for a live-action adaptation of a game that, for all intents and purposes, has no plot except for what individual players make of it. Against all odds, though, the film seems to have rolled a Nat-20 among critics and audiences ahead of its wide theatrical release. If you're a DnD fan looking to check out the film for yourself, then you may want to hit up AMC Theaters for a chance to pick up specially themed merch. Here's where to pick up a Dungeons & Dragons popcorn bucket.

To celebrate the theatrical release of Honor Among Thieves, AMC Theatres is rolling out exclusive DnD-themed merch that you can pick up at participating locations. These include medieval mugs, shirts, and a giant popcorn bucket. But this is nothing like the themed tin buckets that you might have picked up for other movies. This plastic DnD popcorn bucket is in the shape of a 20-sided die, similar to what you would find in your average dice set for regular DnD games.

The bucket has rustic medieval etchings and actually features 20 labeled sides, capped off with a hinged lid that you can open and close. For all intents and purposes, this oversized D20 is more than usable during your next campaign if you really want to make a statement with your game nights. Either way, you can pick one up at one of several locations. Click here for a full list of AMC theaters that are offering the bucket, organized by state. Be wary, because supplies may not last.

The bucket itself is $34.99, which is roughly what you might spend on movie theater snacks in the first place. If you're a DnD superfan who's got the dough to spare, you can ask the theater workers if they have any available.