Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: Illumination Entertainment 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Is the Latest Video Game Film — Is It on Netflix? By Anthony Jones Mar. 28 2023, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

But can you watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Netflix? Well, we have some good and bad news for you. Here's what to know.

Source: Illumination Entertainment

Article continues below advertisement

Is 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' on Netflix?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is not out yet but will arrive in United States theaters exclusively on April 5 and later in Japan on April 28. Illumination Entertainment, the studio behind the project in collaboration with Nintendo, has not confirmed if the film will come to Netflix. Although, recent reports and the process of previous titles under the studio have led many to speculate The Super Mario Bros. Movie will come months after to the streaming platform.

"Peacock is already confirmed," stated one Reddit user. "Netflix is possible due to Illumination's other films joining the platform." According to a report from TVShowsAce, Illumination will reportedly start a deal with Netflix to bring the animated movie to the service in a similar process to previous films.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Illumination Entertainment

For instance, Minions: The Rise of Gru from the studios hit theaters in July 2022 and later arrived on Netflix on Jan. 23, 2023. The article explains the business deal brings the film to Peacock for four months before landing on Netflix for 10 months. After Netflix, other streaming platforms will supposedly have a chance to work out a new deal with Illumination. So while The Super Mario Bros. Movie won't be on Netflix immediately, it's safe to believe it will come sometime this year.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' may arrive on Netflix in October 2023.

Following the pattern of Illumination's agreements with Netflix in the past, the assumption is that The Super Mario Bros. Movie will arrive on the streaming service in October 2023. However, the release speculation only holds water when compared to the time frame of previous projects, which could technically pan out differently with Nintendo on board.