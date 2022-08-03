'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Fans Are Curious About Otto's Future Whereabouts
Unlike those uncultured TikTokers, we have a genuine appreciation for Minions: The Rise of Gru.
The acclaimed animated flick, which is currently the fifth highest-grossing film of 2022, takes audiences to the 1970s and introduces a pre-teen Gru (Steve Carell) who dreams of becoming the world's greatest supervillain.
With the help of his trusty Minions, can Gru's dream become a reality? Spoiler alert — yes! Just check out the Despicable Me franchise to see what "mini-boss" and his yellow tic-tac-shaped assistants accomplish.
Speaking of Gru's assistants, Rise of Gru introduces a new Minion named Otto. He's an adorable addition to the group, but we can't help but wonder where he is today (if you remember, this is a prequel). So, what happened to Otto? Let's find out.
So, what happened to Otto from 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'?
Like us, many fans began wondering what happened to Otto after the events of Minions: The Rise of Gru.
"[I] saw Minions: The Rise of Gru and my question is what happened to Otto? Why haven’t we seen him in any of the other movies?" one person asked on Twitter, adding that they are "concerned over his welfare." Honestly, we are too!
"Otto is very important to the new Minions movie plot. Since this movie is a prequel, what happened to him? He is never shown in any other movie containing minions as characters, and he was very important in this movie," one Redditor expressed.
They continued, "Stuart, Kevin, and Bob are all featured in EVERY film. So why is Otto seen so much in the new film but no old ones? Something must have happened to outcast him, fire him, or even kill him. We need the truth."
Although his absence has yet to be addressed by Illumination, some fans theorize that Otto is actually dead. However, if they were true Minion fanatics, they would know that screenwriter Brian Lynch confirmed that Minions are immortal.
In retrospect, this makes a lot of sense because Gru constantly puts his dedicated army of Minions in harm's way in the Despicable Me trilogy, especially in fatal situations, and all of them manage to survive without even a scratch.
As a matter of fact, the 49-year-old Minions and Secret Life of Pets screenwriter hilariously responded to a Twitter user who asked him what would happen if he "hit a Minion repeatedly with a very large, sharp, and heavy ax."
"The ax would break," Brian replied.
Now that we all know Minions are immortal, let's get back to figuring out Otto's current whereabouts.
The obvious answer is that he strayed away from the group and ventured out into the world on his own. Perhaps he met back up with the biker, aka Brad's uncle, whom he befriends on his way back to San Francisco, and chooses to serve him over Gru?
Many fans on Twitter certainly think this is the case, but what about you? What do you think? Let us know!
Minions: The Rise of Gru is now available in theaters and video on demand.