What Is the "Minion Cult"? New Trend Is Taking Over TikTok

The Despicable Me franchise launched with its first film in 2010 and caused major hysteria. Fans fell in love with the hilarious Minion crew that became a part of Gru’s (Steve Carell) family. Over the years, viewers have watched the adventures of Gru, his three adopted girls, and the beloved Minions.

The newest in the franchise — Minions: The Rise of Gru — has fans buzzing. And since TikTok is home to creating trends from our favorite films, TV shows, and more, it’s no surprise that the "Minion Cult" on the app has come to life.