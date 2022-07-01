What Is the "Minion Cult"? New Trend Is Taking Over TikTok
The Despicable Me franchise launched with its first film in 2010 and caused major hysteria. Fans fell in love with the hilarious Minion crew that became a part of Gru’s (Steve Carell) family. Over the years, viewers have watched the adventures of Gru, his three adopted girls, and the beloved Minions.
The newest in the franchise — Minions: The Rise of Gru — has fans buzzing. And since TikTok is home to creating trends from our favorite films, TV shows, and more, it’s no surprise that the "Minion Cult" on the app has come to life.
TikTok has become the hub of all trends, and it looks like the Minion Cult is here to stay. So, what exactly is this all about? How can you join? Here’s everything that we know.
TikTok’s Minion Cult plays homage to fans of the movie ‘Despicable Me.’
Calling all Despicable Me fans! If you’re ready to show your support and allegiance to the fanbase, TikTok is making it super-easy. That’s right, the Minion Cult has officially become a thing.
The Minion Cult is all about users changing their profile pictures to a picture of some guy dressed in a Minion costume while holding up a luminous ball. Per Dexerto, some users even go the extra mile to include "Minion" in their display names.
While the idea of a cult may rub you the wrong way, the TikTok world mostly refers to cults in regards to different fan bases. So, there’s no need to side-eye the Minion Cult, it’s simply a way for Despicable Me lovers to share love.
Where can you find the Minion Cult PFP?
If you’re game for joining other Despicable Me lovers in the Minion Cult, you’ll first need to get your hands on the PFP (aka picture for proof, or in this case a profile picture). To kick things off, you’ll want to start by navigating to the hashtag #minioncult on TikTok. Next, find a video that has the actual image and take a screenshot.
Keep in mind, if you attempt to take a screenshot of another Minion Cult members’ PFP, the image will likely appear smaller in size and not fill up the PFP. So, it’s best to capture an image from the video.
Once you get the image, simply change your PFP to the Minion Cult photo. Then, you should make it a point to follow other accounts that also have the same image. After all, it is called the Minion Cult, so you should be following other members so you guys can engage on the app.
Naturally, getting in on the Minion Cult fun is a great way to connect with like-minded individuals, but you can also boost engagement and your following — which is the primary reason many creators use TikTok.
The hashtag #minioncult continues to grow on TikTok.
It’s no secret that tikTok trends blow up overnight. And it appears that hashtag #minioncult is the latest to take over the app. As of this writing, the hashtag has received 63 million views.
Many of the videos under #minioncult include users sharing clips from the franchise along with messages about just joining the cult. Some TikTok’s also include stickers with questions and statements pertaining to joining the cult and chatting about the franchise in the comment section.
If you’re an avid TikTok user, you’ve likely seen stranger things occur on the app on a daily basis. But, who are we to judge? If you’re a die-hard Despicable Me fan, it appears that you have a tribe of folks waiting to welcome you with open arms.