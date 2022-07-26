'Minions' Is Not Based on a True Story, Despite What TikTok Videos May Claim

In a video posted on TikTok by user truestorypage, this person claims that Minions is based on a true story.

In the video itself, we see a black and white image accompanied by claims about the origins of the characters. “Minions was actually based on a true story in 1903. Children went missing in a small town and they were used in some sort of experiment. When they were found, some of them were deformed and they couldn't speak properly," the video claims.