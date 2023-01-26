Home > Gaming Source: Bethesda Softworks Check out the Voice Actors for 'Hi-Fi Rush' — the Cast Features a Number of Well-Known VAs By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 26 2023, Published 6:06 p.m. ET

Having arrived as quickly as it was announced, Hi-Fi Rush has become an overnight hit among gamers. The game was formally announced at an Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct conference that took place on Jan. 25 only to be released moments after the livestream. It was developed by Tango Gameworks and published Bethesda Softworks, both of whom worked together on the Evil Within survival horror series. Despite the nature of its surprising release, the game was met with positive reviews.

The game has been praised for its use of music and audio, which are crucial elements of the game. Performing certain actions to the beat of a soundtrack will yield more combat options and stronger attacks. Just as important to the experience is the cast of voice actors who bring the game's characters to life. Hi-Fi Rush features a group of prolific voice actors who liven up the already vibrant world of the game. Here's a list of who's who in the voice cast for Hi-Fi Rush.

Robbie Daymond as Chai

Sometimes video games just need to be good, old-fashioned FUN. Hi-Fi RUSH is the ONE, baby! Fast, funny, flashy and super-funky, I couldn’t be more stoked to join the talented cast and crew by bringing the main character, Chai to life. Available NOW!! 🎸⚡️ 🤜🏽 💥 https://t.co/oMZEl07uvx — Robbie Daymond (@robbiedaymond) January 25, 2023

Robbie portrays main protagonist Chai, a young man and the victim of an experiment that gives him a robotic arm and the ability to hear the rhythm of the world. With his new power, he sets off on an adventure to take down the corporate regime that altered his body. Robbie Daymond's most notable roles include Goro Akechi in Persona 5 as well as Spider-Man in several Marvel projects.

Erica Lindbeck as Peppermint

Chai's companion and tech expert is voiced by Erica Lindbeck. Her most notable roles include Futaba Sakura in Persona 5, Loona in Helluva Boss, and Loa in Pacific Rim: The Black.

Gabe Kunda as Macaron

Gabe Kunda voices Macaron, the large and friendly hacker of Chai's team. Gabe previously worked on English dubs of several anime, including Chainsaw Man and Ranking of Kings. He also does voice work for several commercials for film and television.

Sunil Malhotra as CNMN

SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT! A game I’ve worked on the past cpl yrs drops TODAY!#HiFiRush, an all-new action game where everything you do syncs to the beat! Frm @TangoGameworks. I play robot buddy CNMN. 🤖

Out now on Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass & PC!#DeveloperDirect @hifiRush🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/SGR59DL5DU — Sunil Malhotra (@ThatSunil) January 25, 2023

Sunil brings life to CNMN, a psych-AI companion of Macaron's who "tells the truth, no matter how much it hurts." You may have heard Sunil's voice before in episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina or in games like Mortal Kombat 11 and Indivisible.

Misty Lee as Rekka

"Let's get ready to CRUMBLE." - #Rekka#HiFiRush is out TODAY on X-Box! On GAMEPASS! It's SO FUN, y'all! Fight to the beat! pic.twitter.com/hCZ6F32TKi — Misty Lee - She/Her 👻 (@Misty_Lee) January 26, 2023

Rekka is one of the first boss enemies that you encounter in the game. She is voiced by Misty Lee, who has previously provided voice work for games like The Last of Us and the Fire Emblem series, among others. She is also a prolific slight-of-hand performer in the realm of stage magic.

Todd Haberkorn as Zanzo

Todd Haberkorn voices Zanzo, another primary antagonist from the game. Todd Haberkorn is a popular voice work known for his dub work in various anime. He previously starred in English dub versions of Fairy Tail and Soul Eater among others. He also voices Razor, a playable character in Genshin Impact.

David Fane as Roquefort

Roquefort is the Head of Finance at the evil Vandelay Megacorp. He is portrayed by David Fane, who has had several live-action roles in shows like Our Flag Means Death, among others.

Roger Craig Smith as Kale Vandelay

BEYOND STOKED TO BE A PART OF THIS GAME!😬



Check out #HiFiRush on @Xbox and #PC...

AVAILABLE TO PLAY TONIGHT!



Hear me as Kale Vandelay in this rockin', original, totally unique project!🤘🎶🎸🥁🎹🎤



Enjoy the official launch trailer here:https://t.co/MppUFZE1t9 pic.twitter.com/8lMtwV4zoP — Roger Craig Smith (@RogerCraigSmith) January 25, 2023