Check out the Voice Actors for 'Hi-Fi Rush' — the Cast Features a Number of Well-Known VAs
Having arrived as quickly as it was announced, Hi-Fi Rush has become an overnight hit among gamers. The game was formally announced at an Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct conference that took place on Jan. 25 only to be released moments after the livestream. It was developed by Tango Gameworks and published Bethesda Softworks, both of whom worked together on the Evil Within survival horror series. Despite the nature of its surprising release, the game was met with positive reviews.
The game has been praised for its use of music and audio, which are crucial elements of the game. Performing certain actions to the beat of a soundtrack will yield more combat options and stronger attacks.
Just as important to the experience is the cast of voice actors who bring the game's characters to life. Hi-Fi Rush features a group of prolific voice actors who liven up the already vibrant world of the game.
Here's a list of who's who in the voice cast for Hi-Fi Rush.
Robbie Daymond as Chai
Robbie portrays main protagonist Chai, a young man and the victim of an experiment that gives him a robotic arm and the ability to hear the rhythm of the world. With his new power, he sets off on an adventure to take down the corporate regime that altered his body.
Robbie Daymond's most notable roles include Goro Akechi in Persona 5 as well as Spider-Man in several Marvel projects.
Erica Lindbeck as Peppermint
Chai's companion and tech expert is voiced by Erica Lindbeck. Her most notable roles include Futaba Sakura in Persona 5, Loona in Helluva Boss, and Loa in Pacific Rim: The Black.
Gabe Kunda as Macaron
Gabe Kunda voices Macaron, the large and friendly hacker of Chai's team.
Gabe previously worked on English dubs of several anime, including Chainsaw Man and Ranking of Kings. He also does voice work for several commercials for film and television.
Sunil Malhotra as CNMN
Sunil brings life to CNMN, a psych-AI companion of Macaron's who "tells the truth, no matter how much it hurts."
You may have heard Sunil's voice before in episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina or in games like Mortal Kombat 11 and Indivisible.
Misty Lee as Rekka
Rekka is one of the first boss enemies that you encounter in the game. She is voiced by Misty Lee, who has previously provided voice work for games like The Last of Us and the Fire Emblem series, among others. She is also a prolific slight-of-hand performer in the realm of stage magic.
Todd Haberkorn as Zanzo
Todd Haberkorn voices Zanzo, another primary antagonist from the game.
Todd Haberkorn is a popular voice work known for his dub work in various anime. He previously starred in English dub versions of Fairy Tail and Soul Eater among others. He also voices Razor, a playable character in Genshin Impact.
David Fane as Roquefort
Roquefort is the Head of Finance at the evil Vandelay Megacorp. He is portrayed by David Fane, who has had several live-action roles in shows like Our Flag Means Death, among others.
Roger Craig Smith as Kale Vandelay
Lastly, we have Roger Craig Smith as the eponymous head of Vandelay, Kale. Roger is a very prolific voice actor and has voice the popular mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog, in various projects for over 13 years and counting.
Hi-Fi Rush is available on Xbox and PC.