We're Already Begging for More of 'The Legend of Vox Machina'By Jamie Lerner
Feb. 7 2022, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
Of all the major new television series, some might be shocked that an adult cartoon depicting a Dungeons and Dragons quest is one of the most popular. But Critical Role fans who have been following The Legend of Vox Machina project since day one aren’t as surprised. However, they do want to know if there will be a second season of the revolutionary series.
The Legend of Vox Machina began as a fundraising effort among the Critical Role team and its fans — which now includes their 10 million Twitch followers. Because of this, the future of the series and its success has always been a big question mark. Even if every Critical Role fan decided to watch the Amazon Prime series, would it be able to bring in a wide enough audience to justify a Season 2?
There will be a Season 2 of ‘The Legend of Vox Machina.'
Not to fret, though. While we have no idea how far into Vox Machina’s journey the animated series goes, we do know that there will be a second season.
Basically, after the initial fundraising campaign for The Legend of Vox Machina broke Kickstarter’s record for the most-funded film or television project of all time, production companies started gaining interest in the series. Amazon jumped quickly at the prospect of a show with a built-in audience to bring in more subscribers.
The initial Kickstarter campaign had a goal of $750,000 for a 22-minute animated special. But within an hour, the Critical Role team had already surpassed its goal, and they ultimately raised $11.39 million from 88,887 backers.
The team initially planned to create 10 episodes, but then Amazon Prime decided to buy the exclusive streaming rights of the series and ordered an additional 14 episodes in the process.
This meant that right off the bat, The Legend of Vox Machina was destined for two seasons of greatness (and could be destined for even more). In a joint statement, Critical Role’s Sam Riegel (the voice of Scanlan) and Travis Wallingham (the voice of Grog) shared:
“We were absolutely floored by the level of enthusiasm we received on the Kickstarter campaign, and now we can deliver exactly what the fans wanted, and more. Teaming with Prime Video to deliver the series to fans across the globe is exciting and surreal — and we’re psyched to be able to tell even more stories with not just one, but two 12-episode seasons!”
We don’t yet know what Season 2 of ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ will entail or when it will be released.
Because both seasons of The Legend of Vox Machina were ordered at once, it’s very possible that Season 2 production is near if not already finished.
While seasons of shows are traditionally released annually, it’s likely that The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 could premiere any time in 2022. Perhaps its release date will be revealed once we learn about a potential Season 3.
It seems like the first season of The Legend of Vox Machina is all about defeating the Briarwoods, which is one of Critical Role’s three villain arcs in its first campaign. Perhaps Season 2 will focus on Vox Machina’s next villain arc with the Chroma Conclave. And then we’ll have to cross our fingers for a Season 3 that finishes out the campaign with the Vecna arc.
For now, we have six more episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina’s first season to look forward to which will release on Friday, Feb. 11 and 18 on Amazon Prime. And then, we can keep our eyes out for more news about Season 2!