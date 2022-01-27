There's More to General Krieg in 'The Legend of Vox Machina' Than Meets the Eye

However, there is some mystery around General Krieg, and in the original Critical Role campaign that inspired The Legend of Vox Machina, he’s pretty central to our heroes’ quest.

Basically, he’s a significant NPC (non-player character) voiced by Matthew Mercer in Critical Role’s special episode “The Story of Vox Machina,” which is considered canon. Plus, he’s also quickly mentioned in the “Echoes of the Past” episode.