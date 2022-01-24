Many 'Critical Role' Fans Think Orion Acaba Could Make a Comeback in 'Vox Machina'

Basically, back in 2015 when Critical Role began, Orion Acaba was one of the principal players. He took on the role of Tiberius Stormwind from Draconia, and he was a member of the original Vox Machina campaign.

The only spellcaster of the group, he also liked to ruffle some feathers. However, he amicably (as far as we know) left the group pretty quickly, and there have been no plans to bring him back. But could he return in The Legend of Vox Machina?