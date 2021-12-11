Video games have always been sort of trippy, but if you grew up playing titles in the late '80s and early '90s, they weren't really known for having fleshed out storylines. There was a bad guy that needed to be taken down and you'd go through a ton of challenges to do it. Sure, there were titles like Super Fire Pro Wrestling by Suda 51 and the Metal Gear series by Hideo Kojima, but titles usually didn't pack premises like 2021's Game of the Year, It Takes Two, which many people want to see on the Nintendo Switch.Will 'It Takes Two' ever come to the Nintendo Switch?If you've been hoping to play the co-op only game on Nintendo's hit console, then we've got some bad news: there's no word as to whether or not it will ever debut on it.Nintendo has almost become synonymous with the term "family friendly video game." Even its more violent games, like the floaty Super Smash Bros. that features a litany of different video game characters beating the ever-loving snot out of one another, still manages to feel more like a kid creating a massive cross-over event with their toys: who hasn't made their Ninja Turtles fight the Ghostbusters in a WWE ring with the Undertaker and a Quasimodo burger King Toy as the announcers?And while It Takes Two deals with some pretty heavy subject matter, its gameplay and aesthetic, while gnarly in its own respect, is extremely family-oriented. And an argument can be made that the emotional plot of the story is "family friendly" as well.What is 'It Takes Two' about?The game follows its two main characters, May and Cody who are on the brink of a divorce. Their daughter, Rose, accidentally transmits their souls into the bodies of dolls and the two must work together in order to return back to their humanity. The game's plot, however, has been criticized for taking a reductionist approach to the amelioration of relationships and the subject of divorce."The game repeatedly emphasizes that divorce can be solved if the couple can just learn to like each other again, always pivoting when the story gets too close to questions about money, sex, and the responsibilities of child-rearing."\n\nBut there could be a good reason for this simplicity.The same Polygon article goes on to say: "It would seem the target player is a child who wants to hold onto a deeply simplistic idea of relationships."\n\nIf that's the case, then the title's addictive co-op mechanics aren't the only thing that's brilliant about it, but how the team managed to develop its plot as well.So while Nintendo and Hazelight haven't announced any plans to port It Takes Two to the switch, it's not hard to imagine the game on the Switch. Many elements implemented by the title, like its split-screen play and cooperative elements, which some of the console's top sellers all incorporate. There's also the social, pick-up-and-play aspect of the game, which again makes it a no brainer.However, there could be some difficulties in bringing It Takes Two to the switch, namely the Joy Con controller. While the title may sound like a simple game on paper, there are actually a lot of control elements that get pretty complex that may prove a bit too wieldy for Nintendo's more simplistic approach to control.And while you could play It Takes Two online with a partner, it almost seems designed for two players chopping it up on the same console. Many Switch owners have the Lite model, and the only way Player two would be able to enjoy the game would be to get a second controller connected to the Lite and then peer at the screen the other Lite gamer is utilizing.\n\nSo will it come to the Switch? Maybe not. It isn't like the Switch is dying for some decent co-op games with cute aesthetics either.