You'll Have to Grind to Get the Forerunner Catalyst in 'Destiny 2'By Sara Belcher
Dec. 10 2021, Published 7:03 p.m. ET
Players of Destiny 2 have been given the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, including in it some new content to keep fans satisfied until the title's next big expansion, The Witch Queen, drops in February 2022.
With this new pack comes plenty of old weapons players haven't seen in the title for some time, as well as a couple of new Exotic weapons (though no new Exotic armor, unfortunately).
One of the new Exotic weapons in this pack is the Forerunner sidearm — a very powerful weapon that would be handy to have in battle. Luckily, there are some tricks to obtaining it with the new quests added to the game. Here's what you need to know about the weapon and how to unlock the Forerunner catalyst (as well as how to upgrade it).
How to unlock the Forerunner catalyst.
This sidearm weapon comes with the Pace Yourself perk, so when you tap the trigger, there's less recoil on the gun, giving you better accuracy while shooting. It's also equipped with Full Stop, which increases its firing rate with great precision damage when firing with full-auto.
This gun was reportedly inspired by Halo's magnum, and having the catalyst allows players to use some of their reserved ammo to launch a fragmentation grenade.
You can unlock this gun for free in Destiny 2, thankfully, but if you want to get the catalyst for it, you'll have to complete one of the new quests included in the patch.
To get the catalyst, you'll have to first reach Rank 16 with Xur while completing the Magnum Opus quest. Find him on Eternity once you reach that rank to get the anomalous Access Card, which will grant you the ability to unlock the catalyst.
Of course, this isn't easy to do. Players report needing to complete dozens of matches before reaching Rank 16. There are also some reports that claim, once reaching Rank 16, there will be another quest you'll need to complete to unlock the catalyst, though the specifics at this time are a bit unclear.
That being said, the quests in-game should outline the necessary requirements as you advance closer to earning this gun and catalyst.
How to upgrade the Forerunner's catalyst in 'Destiny 2.'
Luckily, once you've obtained the Forerunner catalyst, it should be simple to upgrade it. All you have to do is equip the Forerunner and take out 700 enemies while playing. While this may seem like a bit of a grind, there does not appear to be a difficulty requirement for this one, which should make it easy for most players to obtain — and there's no sense in making things harder if you don't have to.
Once you do so, you'll have achieved all of the upgrades for this gun as part of the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, and your next step will be waiting for the big update to drop.