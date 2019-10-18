Where is 'Destiny 2's Xur This Week?

If you're a Destiny 2 player, you're likely more than familiar with the weekly question everyone continues to ask: "Where is Xur?" The video game character is described as an "Agent of the Nine" in the world of Bungie's multiplayer online game, and he's a "mysterious vendor" tasked with selling a variety of unique and exotic gear to players who seek him out. There's only one problem: His location changes every single week.

Xur has been around since Destiny's inception, as has his weekly rotation of different items to purchase. If you're serious about tracking Xur down every week and grabbing every goodie he has for sale in each week's rotation, you're going to have to be crafty. You'll also have to do some searching around to see if you can find him. Luckily, we've already done that for you this week. Next time you may very well be on your own! Here's Xur's location this week, from October 18 through October 25.

Source: Bungie

Where can Xur be found this week? This week, Xur can be found on Nessues, on the Emperor's Barge in the Watcher's Grave. Head over there, and you can partake in the wares he has on offer, though you may already own some of the exotics he has for sale.

What does Xur have for sale this week? Here's what you can expect to purchase from Xur this week if you've got the in-game cash available to pay for it. There's a pretty short list, but some are worth picking up if you didn't already have them before. Telesto – Exotic fusion rifle

– Exotic fusion rifle Dunemarchers – Exotic Titan boots

– Exotic Titan boots Shards of Galanor – Exotic Hunter gauntlets

– Exotic Hunter gauntlets Transversive steps – Exotic Warlock boots

What else should I know about Xur in Destiny 2? In Destiny 2, Xur can be found throughout a variety of different areas in the European Dead Zone, Titan, Nessus, and Io areas from 9 AM on Friday until the next Weekly Reset in-game on Tuesdays. Xur will accept Legendary Shards, a basic currency in Destiny 2, in exchange for the Exotic items he has for sale.

The character is quite popular, and it has become something of a mainstay for players to hop in-game every Friday to find the merchant, even though it can be something of a pain. There's even a special group in Destiny 2 that was created to help players do so, because many don't want to take part in doing so each week.

Source: Bungie