'Destiny 2: Shadowkeep' Is Here, but You Might Have Trouble Actually Playing It

Destiny 2 players are descending upon the game's latest expansion, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep. The fourth full expansion for the game is a massive, full campaign that fans will want to sink their teeth into as soon as possible, as it officially released on Oct. 1. However, eager fans may not be lucky enough to jump in-game as soon as they've gathered their squad of Guardians, as there's a frustrating issue plaguing those who are trying to return to the Moon in the world of Destiny.

What is Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, anyway? Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is the latest expansion for Bungie's online first-person shooter title. It lets players explore the Moon as a playable destination, with new content found throughout at just about every aspect of the game.

There's a selection of new missions, PvE and PvP maps, weapons, exotic gear, armor, and a new raid to wade through. The armor system in the game has been revamped drastically as well. Simply put, it's a whole new world of content to play.

This is actually the fourth Destiny 2 post-release expansion, following the Curse of Osiris, Warmind, and Forsaken content releases. Bungie is a developer that very much believes in supporting a game long after its been released, and as such Destiny 2 players have a lot to look forward to in terms of new expansions and Annual Pass seasons, which offer new items and storylines to wade through as well.

What does Destiny 2's 'at capacity' error message mean? With streams of players making an attempt to get into Destiny 2: Shadowkeep at the same time, it appears the game's servers are under heavy load. As such, you may be encountering a frustrating roadblock when trying to log into the game and play. If you see the error message "Destiny 2 is temporarily at capacity," you'll know that you're one of the unlucky few currently affected by an error that means you basically can't get in to play.

If you see this error message, it simply means that the Destiny 2 servers are full. You've done nothing wrong, but it also means you can't play for the time being. You will instead be added to a queue, which will automatically count down and eventually let you enter the game after the servers have made enough room to allow additional players in. Right now, there's no way to force an entry or get in the queue without some good, old-fashioned patience.

Source: Activision