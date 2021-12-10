‘Star Wars Eclipse’ Is Set During the High Republic Era

If you're a Star Wars fan who has read the mountains of literature steeped in that world, then you know there's a ton of lore to delve into. There's also a whole galaxy of storylines, arcs, and history that don't have anything to do with Episodes 1-9 of the "main" films.

For instance, the upcoming Star Wars game, Eclipse, takes place during the High Republic era. So, when exactly is that on the Star Wars timeline?