‘Star Wars Eclipse’ Is Set During the High Republic Era

‘Star Wars Eclipse’ Is Set During the High Republic EraBy Mustafa Gatollari
Dec. 10 2021, Published 2:37 p.m. ET
If you're a Star Wars fan who has read the mountains of literature steeped in that world, then you know there's a ton of lore to delve into. There's also a whole galaxy of storylines, arcs, and history that don't have anything to do with Episodes 1-9 of the "main" films.
For instance, the upcoming Star Wars game, Eclipse, takes place during the High Republic era. So, when exactly is that on the Star Wars timeline?
When is the High Republic era?
In the Star Wars universe, this 200-300 year period took place before the Battle of Yavin, also known as the Battle of the Death Star, which occurred in Star Wars: A New Hope.
According to Gamer Revolution, the High Republic Era was known as the "golden age for the Galactic Republic." The reason why it's looked upon so fondly is because it was during this period that the Jedi were at the height of their powers. The "frontiers of the galaxy were [also] pushed back," meaning that the world known to the inhabitants of the Star Wars universe was much larger.
However, it was also during this time that several dark forces were quietly toiling in darkness and gathering power to destroy the Old Republic.
If you're interested in learning more about this time period, then you should check out the new multimedia subfranchise called Star Wars: The High Republic.
Murmurs of the project (initially announced as "Project Luminous") were first introduced by Lucasfilm in April of 2019. The High Republic is divided in three parts: Light of the Jedi, which is currently being released throughout 2021 and 2022; Quest of the Jedi; and Trials of the Jedi, both of which will debut in the coming years.
Work on the project began in September of 2018 and various notable Star Wars authors, like Charles Soule, Daniel Jose Older, Cavan Scott, Justina Ireland, Claudia Gray were reportedly invited to Skywalker Ranch and given free reign to do whatever they wanted with the story.
What is 'Star Wars Eclipse' about?
So far, we know that the game is going to be set during the days of the High Republic. It's probably safe to assume that players will also deal with rumors and rumblings of the growing threat that we all know will eventually give way to the evil empire headed by Emperor Palpatine.
The trailer was released by award-winning game developer and publisher Quantic Dream, known for their narrative masterpieces like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human. The teaser begins super ominously — with a threatening tone that carries through shots of the beautiful High Republic-era cityscapes — creating a jarring juxtaposition of the height of the Galaxy's prosperity with a looming threat.
In the clip, we see Yoda and what could possibly be a prototype droid of C-3PO. The title is billed by Lucasfilm Games as "an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands."
The sneak peek has fans extremely stoked. One YouTube commenter wrote, "Even if the game turns out to be a flop, we can all agree that this trailer is epic."
As for the release date of the title, that hasn't been revealed yet. Are you excited to try it out?