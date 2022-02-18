Romance Is in the Air in 'The Legend of Vox Machina'

But it takes actual death to finally bring these two forlorn lovers together. Percy dies by the hand of his nemesis, Anna, which truly devastates Vex. He is of course resurrected, but after Vex finds a letter to her that could have been his final words, she confesses her feelings over his dead body (spoiler: he hears her), and they kiss for the first time.

Laura Bailey has later said that if Percy never died, Vex might have never confessed her feelings. Regardless, she is still hesitant to express her feelings for him when she knows he can hear her.