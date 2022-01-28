The Voice Actor Behind Delilah Briarwood in 'The Legend of Vox Machina' Is a Legend Herself

The Voice Actor Behind Delilah Briarwood in 'The Legend of Vox Machina' Is a Legend HerselfBy Jamie Lerner
Jan. 28 2022, Published 11:21 a.m. ET
Some of the biggest villains throughout Critical Role’s Vox Machina campaign are the Briarwoods. Now, in The Legend of Vox Machina, we finally meet Delilah and Sylas, who we’re sure are going to wreak some havoc. But before they can get to messing with our heroes, and all of Tal’Dorei, we have some questions about Delilah Briarwood.
In Critical Role, Delilah is one of the most consistent villains throughout the quest. She has no hesitations when it comes to drawing on dark magic to get what she wants and has repeatedly caused different members of Vox Machina to face the risk of death. And in The Legend of Vox Machina, there’s no better person to play her than the voice actor tasked with bringing Delilah Briarwood to life.
The voice actor behind Delilah Briarwood in ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ is Grey DeLisle-Griffin.
Because Delilah Briarwood is an NPC (Non-Player Character) in the original Vox Machina Dungeons and Dragons campaign in Critical Role, there was an opportunity to bring in a major voice actor to portray her in the new Amazon Prime series.
And they had to get someone who knows how to play a villain. In the original quest, Delilah does whatever she can to bring her husband, Sylas, back to life. In doing so, she calls upon dark magic to transform Sylas into a vampire.
But that’s not enough for them — together, Delilah and Sylas Briarwood kill the entire de Rolo family to take over control of Whitestone. In doing so, they rule Whitestone with a harsh fist, keeping a house full of undead servants.
When they first meet Vox Machina, our party of heroes knows what’s up, and tries to bring them down. But after their first battle, it’s clear that the Briarwoods are going to be a lot of trouble for Vox Machina right through to “The Final Ascent.”
So, we expect that Delilah Briarwood will be a major part of The Legend of Vox Machina going forward. This means that she needs to be played by an absolute expert — and it turns out that that expert is Grey DeLisle-Griffin, who many recognize as the voice of Azula in Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Grey DeLisle-Griffin voices both Delilah Briarwood in ‘Vox Machina’ and Azula in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’
So why is Grey DeLisle-Griffin the perfect person to voice Delilah Briarwood? Well, she is the recognizable voice behind Azula, one of the biggest villains in Avatar: The Last Airbender.
We first meet Princess Azula when she tries to trick her brother, Prince Zuko, into thinking his father wants him back in the Fire Nation. This sets Zuko off on a journey of self-discovery (that we fully support), but causes Azula to descend further into evil. By the end of the series, she completely unravels, unable to discern what’s important.
Like Lady Delilah, Azula ends up becoming her actions, abandoning all motivation behind those actions. But Azula isn’t Grey’s only notable voice role. After doing some music and stand-up comedy, Grey realized she had a penchant for impressions, and began voice acting.
Her first of hundreds of voice roles was in 1995, but she’s most well-known for voicing Vicky in The Fairly OddParents, Daphne in many iterations of Scooby-Doo, and Emily Elizabeth in Clifford the Big Red Dog.
Plus, not only did Grey voice Azula in Avatar, but she was of course welcomed back to The Legend of Korra, in which she voiced Ming-Hua, among other roles. So for fans of myths and legends, we are more than pleased to hear her in The Legend of Vox Machina.
The first three episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina are now available to stream on Amazon Prime.