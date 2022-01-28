Max Mittelman Voices a Critical Role (Pun Intended) in ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina.

The last new character to show up in The Legend of Vox Machina is none other than Desmond Otham, the coachman of the Briarwoods. Although he seems to just be an ignorant servant, he actually plays a critical role (pun intended) in the Vox Machina journey. In the new Amazon Prime series, he’s voiced by none other than Max Mittelman.