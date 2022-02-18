Uh-oh ... The Demon Inside Percy in 'The Legend of Vox Machina' Could Make a Comeback

Even after Orthax is defeated, he remains in the world through his attachment to Anna’s weapon, Animus. While Percy is fatally wounded in the battle, Orthax grabs ahold of Percy’s soul once more, which makes it impossible to resurrect him. Luckily, Keyleth uses the Greater Resurrection to sever Orthax’s thread to the material plane and defeat him once and for all.

All 12 episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 1 are now available to stream on Amazon Prime.