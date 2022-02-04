A Long-Hidden Family Secret is Revealed in 'The Legend of Vox Machina' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Legend of Vox Machina.

The biggest twist of The Legend of Vox Machina so far comes at the end of Episode 6 when we learn that Percy is not the last surviving de Rolo. Up until now, Percy felt like it was his responsibility alone to avenge his family’s death, and he begins to make it happen with his mysterious gun and black mask (which we’ll likely learn more about later in the series).