'The Legend of Vox Machina' Isn't a Never-Ending Quest, Even Though We Wish It Were

'The Legend of Vox Machina' Isn't a Never-Ending Quest, Even Though We Wish It WereBy Jamie Lerner
Feb. 3 2022, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
The first three episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina finally premiered on Jan. 28 on Amazon Prime. And now, the long-awaited series is finally underway with the group’s quest to defeat the Briarwoods. The animated series follows the heroes of Vox Machina as they attempt to protect Tal’Dorei. In Episode 3, we meet Delilah Briarwood, one of the main NPC villains that Vox Machina repeatedly faces throughout the Critical Role campaign.
It seems as if the rest of the series, like a large portion of Vox Machina’s initial quest, will focus on taking down the Briarwoods. Even though the Critical Role campaign has three more major villain arcs after that, the Briarwoods find their way back in the end. But how many episodes will the team have to make this all happen? And what exactly is the release schedule?
How many episodes are there of ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’?
The first three 22-minute episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina were released on Jan. 28. On Feb. 4, that number doubles. But the full number of episodes is actually 12, which means that our heroes have a total of just over five hours to defeat the Briarwoods. That’s not that much time when we take into account how long it takes in the original Critical Role quest.
Vox Machina is the title of Critical Role’s first streamed Dungeons and Dragons campaign. It took place over the course of two and a half years with 115 episodes and hundreds of hours of content. Naturally, there’s no way that The Legend of Vox Machina could replicate every detail and minute of gameplay, nor should they. Fans want something new and fresh to bring life back to Vox Machina’s quest, and we are definitely getting it so far in the adult animated series.
Regardless, 12 episodes is not much time for Vox Machina to defeat the Briarwoods, then go to the Chroma Conclave and defeat Raishan, find another ziggurat (no, not zipper t--t), and then defeat the Briarwoods … again. So maybe there’s a Season 2 on the horizon? (More on that in a moment.)
The release schedule for ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ gives us a hint about the finale.
We don’t know exactly how far into the Vox Machina storyline the Amazon Prime series goes, but we do know when the finale will come out. Episodes are released every Friday, three at a time, which means that the finale will come out on Feb. 18, along with the penultimate two episodes. But what happens to our heroes in the finale?
Right now, we don’t know where they will end up. But what we do know is that there will indeed be a Season 2. Initially, The Legend of Vox Machina began as a crowdfunded project on Kickstarter for just 10 episodes maximum, and it broke records as their most-funded TV or film project ever. Its success led to it quickly getting picked up by Amazon Studios, which ordered an additional 14 episodes.
So, even though there are only 12 episodes in this season, there’s plenty more of Vox Machina’s quest to go.
New episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina drop on Amazon Prime every Friday until Feb. 18.