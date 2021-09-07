Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reportedly Left 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Because of Creative Differences

Phoebe reportedly quit the forthcoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith reboot because of creative disagreements with Donald. In addition to executive producing the TV series, Phoebe and Donald were scheduled to play the titular roles. So, is there any bad blood between Phoebe and Donald?

Phoebe and Donald remain friends, per The Hollywood Reporter. It's understood that the split was amicable and that both stars will continue working with Amazon Studios.

In Feb. 2021, Donald inked an eight-figure deal with the company. Mr. & Mrs. Smith is among the first projects he will develop as part of the contract. It is widely believed that Mrs. Smith's role — which Phoebe was poised to play — will now have to be re-cast.