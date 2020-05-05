When Is 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Finally Going to Be on Disney Plus?

Another Star Wars Day has come and gone, and still, Solo: A Star Wars Story is suspiciously absent from the Disney Plus lineup. What’s the deal with that? It’s a Disney movie that’s definitely not still in theaters (hey, remember theaters?), and yet, anyone who was hoping to stream it on the Disney Plus app will be sorely disappointed. Why is Solo not on Disney Plus? The answer is a little more complicated than you might expect.

Why is ‘Solo’ not on Disney Plus?

Although Disney Plus is still relatively new to the streaming service game, we’ve been able to figure out the way they go about adding new releases to the service. In most cases (and when there isn’t an active pandemic making things weird and complicated), Disney movies are first released in theaters. After their theater run is complete, Disney then makes their new movies available for purchase.

Source: Disney

And then, after everyone has had a chance to buy their physical copy of the movie, Disney finally adds the film to the Disney Plus lineup. Generally, it’s a good six to eight months after a movie’s theater release that it finally makes its way to the streaming platform. Obviously, we’re living in weird times where movies like Onward and Frozen 2 are added to Disney Plus way ahead of the usual schedule.

And yet, still no Solo! For those who don’t remember, Solo: A Star Wars Story came out all the way back in the spring of 2018 — two years ago! Anyone wishing to rewatch the infamous sabacc game where Han wins the Millennium Falcon on Disney Plus has instead had to simply stare at their television screens and shake their head in sadness... or they just switched over to Netflix to watch it.