We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
ben-rey-last-words-1583169203621.png
Source: Twitter

We Finally Know Ben Solo's Last Words to Rey in 'Rise of Skywalker' (SPOILERS!)

By

The most recent addition to the Star Wars franchise Rise of Skywalker was met with some divisive opinions amongst the fan base. Not everyone was here for the Reylo ship, especially because Rey could've done much better than whiny Ben Solo, but their kiss and final moments, unfortunately, made it into the final cut.

But while producers made it a point to include a kiss between the couple, they didn't include Ben's last words to Rey before he died.

What were Ben's last words to Rey?

While the movie left out Ben's parting words (while they probably should've cut the kiss instead), lucky for us, the novel adaption of the movie didn't.

In their final moments together, after it was clear the two were meant to end up together and Reylo fans could rejoice, Rey and Ben have a private moment where they're clearly exchanging conversation, though in the movie there is no dialogue for it. After this moment, Kylo Ren becomes Ben Skywalker again before he fades into oblivion to be with his mother and father (who he killed).